The Blood of Dawnwalker introduces us to a vampire that was a former Roman senator

When you think of vampires, chances are your mind is drawn to somewhere in Europe, during the 18th-century, with big castles, baying wolves, the works. We're willing to bet you don't think about vampires as existing in Ancient Rome, but in The Blood of Dawnwalker, they most certainly did.

We found out this lore through the game's latest character introduction, which focuses on Brencis, the bald, armoured vampire we see in the trailer, who gives Coen's sister his blood, likely turning her into a vampire too.

Brencis was born in the Roman Empire in the year AD 131, and was named Caeso Burrienus Laurentius. With a silver spoon firmly in his mouth from birth thanks to his family's wealth, Brencis climbed the Roman political ladder, becoming a senator with dreams of being named consul. He would have done it, too, had he not turned into a pesky vampire.

Despite all these years, his ambition has remained, and now he's taking over a small mountainous European region. So, you know, smaller scale, but it'll give him a better work-life balance.