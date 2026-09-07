The Blood of Dawnwalker has already sold over a million copies

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It seems the fan reception for developer Rebel Wolves' debut project has been very positive, and we say this as The Blood of Dawnwalker capped off its first couple of days on the market by officially overcoming the one million sold copies milestone.

The feat was shared on Saturday, September 5, suggesting the sales total is now higher, but exactly how much higher is unclear. What we can take from this is Rebel Wolves is experiencing good commercial success already for its ambitious first project that has grand aims and goals it is hoping to achieve down the line.

If you have yet to play The Blood of Dawnwalker, don't miss our full and glowing review of the game, which is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.