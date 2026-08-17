The Blood of Dawnwalker director believes most people will play the game like Guitar Hero

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Like a lot of action games or action RPGs these days, The Blood of Dawnwalker will allow you to parry your opponents. Rather than this just be one of the defensive options you've got in combat, it seems like it'll be a mainstay of your gameplay in Rebel Wolves' ambitious debut. The game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz certainly thinks it'll be addictive, as he's likened parrying to Guitar Hero.

"[The parry system is a bit like Guitar Hero] where at first you cannot hit the right button and later you're playing these really difficult songs," Tomaszkiewicz told Edge (via GamesRadar). The Guitar Hero comparison goes a bit beyond the rhythm of your button presses, as you'll have to keep an eye on the screen at all times to see which direction attacks are coming from. You can't just hit the parry button over and over and hope that you'll win the day like playing Batman: Arkham combat for example.

"When you start to get used to the directional combat, it's so cool that we believe most people will play this way," Tomaszkiewicz added. Directional combat can be adjusted in The Blood of Dawnwalker, but it seems like it'll make the game's battles a lot more exciting if you play it the Guitar Hero way.