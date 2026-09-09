The Blood of Dawnwalker developer is already working on the next game

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Rebel Wolves' debut game, The Blood of Dawnwalker, has proven to be a success by the looks of things. A million copies in three days, plenty of strong review scores (including ours), and an overall great reception could give Rebel Wolves the chance to sit back and enjoy the moment. Instead, The Witcher veterans are back on their grind, and are looking for a new lead writer.

As per a job description posted by Rebel Wolves on the Polish gamedev website SkillShot.pl, the studio is "currently working on an AAA dark fantasy RPG - the first title of a planned saga set in our own brand-new universe." It's likely this is the game teased at Summer Game Fest as part of the next stage in the Bloodwalker saga. No major plot details or differences from the first game are given away via the job's description, but if you're an experienced writer who wants to take part in this franchise, it's worth noting you can work from wherever remotely via the job description.

Rebel Wolves has said previously that it wants to explore plenty of other times and settings within the Dawnwalker saga. Even sci-fi isn't off the menu, but right now we imagine we're taking a bit less of a leap with Coen's follow-up, and more of a step towards the future. Only time will tell where that adventure will go, but we can't wait to see it.