The Blood of Dawnwalker confirmed to have romance options

The Blood of Dawnwalker is Rebel Wolves' first game, but even if the studio is launching its debut title this year, the people working there have years if not decades of experience on RPGs, such as The Witcher games and more. Considering the comparison between The Blood of Dawnwalker and The Witcher, we'd imagine we'll get a few familiar features in the former game. One of which is romances.

This was confirmed via a conversation between streamer Luality and Mateusz Tomaskiewicz, the creative director behind The Blood of Dawnwalker (thanks, PC Gamer). "There are romance options, yes. We didn't delve deep into with whom yet, and I'll leave that for the future to talk about. However, yes, you can expect to build relationships with characters," the developer said.

If we look at relationships as a whole in The Blood of Dawnwalker, though, it seems they take on a huge role in the game. Key NPCs like the villain Brencis will take on much more active approaches. You can't just do whatever you like in the game without the villains taking note, which means you'll be pushed to be more strategic in how you approach goals and quests. At least, that's the idea. We've seen a fair bit of The Blood of Dawnwalker thus far, but it still feels like there's loads more we've not yet shed daylight on.

The Blood of Dawnwalker launches in 2026 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.