The BLAST Austin Major Playoffs bracket is set

We're nearly at the end of yet another Counter-Strike 2 Major event. After a busy couple of weeks, the Austin Major comes to a close at the end of this week, and with that being the case, of the 32 teams who qualified for the tournament now only eight remain, each of whom want to lift the trophy and also claim the main slice of the $1.25 million prize pool.

With just eight teams left in action, we now know the confirmed Playoffs bracket for the event. There are seven matches left to be played, and as for how they will be structured, we can expect the following.

Quarterfinals:



Team Spirit vs. Mouz



Natus Vincere vs. Team Vitality



Furia vs. PaiN Gaming



FaZe Clan vs. The MongolZ



The semi-finals will then follow and pit the winners of the top two quarterfinals against one another, and the same for the bottom two, with the winners of the two semi-finals progressing to the conclusive grand final, which will be held on June 22 at 20:30 BST / 21:30 CEST.

As for who is the favourite from here, going by recent results it would be challenging to go against Team Vitality, even if Team Spirit and Furia went undefeated in the last round of stage play.