The Blackout Club developer is working on a new game set in the world of South Park

The developer behind The Blackout Club, Question, is working on a new game "set in the world of South Park", as a new job description reveals. According to the posting, Question is working with South Park Digital Studios to create a game, which judging by the job post, will have quite the focus on multiplayer.

There's no mention as to what exactly the game will be, only that the studio is looking for a full-time Lead Level Designer, with "previous multiplayer level design work", and experience with using Unreal Engine 4, as that is what the studio operates with.

Otherwise, the only other details from the post that give us an insight into this project is the mention of "familiarity with console development on any modern system", suggesting that this game will be coming to both PC and consoles.

While this might seem a little out of the blue, as is noted on Question's Careers section, this team is made up of developers who have previously worked on multiple AAA titles, including South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured but Whole, so the team does have experience working on the IP.