The Black Phone director wants to make a sequel, but not without Ethan Hawke

Many of us were taken aback by director Scott Derrickson's The Black Phone. An excellent little thriller, thanks in no small part to the performance of Ethan Hawke as the film's bad boy The Grabber, the film charmed moviegoers to the tune of $161 million in revenue. Not bad at all, considering the film's relatively modest budget of around $17 million.

Perhaps it's not surprising then that Blumhouse is interested in a sequel, something that even the director himself is open to. But the requirements are clear, it's not going to happen without Ethan Hawke, as Derrickson made clear in an interview with a href="https://comicbook.com/horror/news/the-black-phone-sequel-update-status-scott-derrickson-tease-future-plans/" target="_blank">CB</a> where he said:

"I can tell you this much, I wouldn't make a Black Phone sequel without Ethan. I don't think there'd be any point in doing that."

Även Joe Hill som är författaren till originalhistorien är sugen på en uppföljare och har sagt följande om det:

"There have been some really, really good conversations about a sequel. And the thing is, as soon as I saw the mask, which was designed by Tom Savini and Jason Baker, as soon as I saw the mask I thought, 'If this film is a hit, there'll be a sequel,' because the mask is so iconic."

"It is like Freddy Krueger's glove, it is like Michael Myers' mask, it is this thing where it's the imagery, iconic imagery, that haunts people's sleep. And, look, in horror, guys like Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger, and Frankenstein, and Dracula, none of these guys stay buried."

"There have been talks about how to do a sequel that wouldn't suck. How to do a sequel that doesn't cheapen the film that came before, that's still scary, that's still intense, that feels organic."

What did you think of The Black Phone, and would you like to see a sequel?