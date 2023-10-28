Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The Black Phone 2 will release in June 2025

The original grossed $161 million at the box office last year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Universal and Blumhouse have confirmed that The Black Phone 2 will release on June 27, 2025, marking the "launch of a sinister new franchise."

The announcement of a sequel is hardly a surprise, as the 2022 supernatural horror managed to scared up $161 million at the box office internationally. Unlike many other horrors, it also did well with critics, with it receiving a positive score of 65 on Metacritic.

The original starred Ethan Hawke, as a child abductor and murderer known as the Grabber. Its story follows the struggle of a teenage boy called Finney, who has become the Grabber's latest victim and must escape from his basement. Using a mysterious black phone, Finney is able to communicate with and receive clues from the killer's previous victims.

No casting or plot information has yet been revealed for the sequel.

The Black Phone 2 will release in June 2025


Loading next content