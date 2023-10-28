The Black Phone 2 will release in June 2025

HQ

Universal and Blumhouse have confirmed that The Black Phone 2 will release on June 27, 2025, marking the "launch of a sinister new franchise."

The announcement of a sequel is hardly a surprise, as the 2022 supernatural horror managed to scared up $161 million at the box office internationally. Unlike many other horrors, it also did well with critics, with it receiving a positive score of 65 on Metacritic.

The original starred Ethan Hawke, as a child abductor and murderer known as the Grabber. Its story follows the struggle of a teenage boy called Finney, who has become the Grabber's latest victim and must escape from his basement. Using a mysterious black phone, Finney is able to communicate with and receive clues from the killer's previous victims.

No casting or plot information has yet been revealed for the sequel.