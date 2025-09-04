The Black Phone 2 looks darker, bloodier, and scarier than ever in this new trailer

HQ

The brand-new trailer for The Black Phone 2 has finally been released—and unsurprisingly, the masked killer has returned from the dead. This time, things look even darker and scarier, with strong Nightmare on Elm Street vibes throughout. Which, honestly, isn't a bad thing at all. Scott Derrickson once again directs and co-wrote the script with C. Robert Cargill, based on characters created by Joe Hill. Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw reprise their roles as the sibling duo, while Ethan Hawke is back as the terrifying man behind the mask.

Set to premiere on October 17—perfect timing for the fall chills and Halloween—the film's synopsis reveals that Gwen, now 15, is plagued by nightmares and disturbing visions after receiving calls from the black phone. Together with her brother Finn, she investigates a winter camp where three boys are being stalked, only to face the Grabber himself—who has grown even more powerful in death.