The Black Phone 2 delivers a much needed hit for Blumhouse

After a string of box office stumbles it looks like Blumhouse finally has a hit on their hands again with Scott Derrickson's The Black Phone 2. During the weekend the film managed to scare up a grand total of 42 million dollars globally at the box office - and in doing so outperforming the original, at least on domestic level.

This of course bodes well for the follow up which reportedly cost just around 30 million dollars to produce - excluding marketing. And after some stumbles this is indeed a very welcome win for Blumhouse after the likes of M3GAN 2 failed to blow up in any meaningful way.

The studio has indeed been very transparent and up front about dropping the ball with M3GAN, trying too hard and expanding the scope too much beyond that which made the beloved original work so well.

