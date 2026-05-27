The Black Ball (La bola negra)

HQ

HQ

"Only mystery allows us to live, only mystery"

This quote, by Lorca of course, but coined precisely by a surprise character towards the moving ending of La bola negra (The Black Ball), defines one of the strengths of Los Javis' new film, which I had the pleasure of watching at the Cannes premiere: its ability to conceal, reveal, and impress. For, whilst its message and context were to be expected, it was its exquisite sophistication, its subtle way of weaving and unveiling, that captivated me from start to finish. How many films about the Spanish Civil War (and about the Second World War, and the First) have graced our screens, how many efforts to denounce the historical repression of non-normative sexual orientations and gender identities, and yet La bola negra is unlike any of them, neither from the first nor the second group.

The three storylines it weaves together (Sebastián in 1937, Carlos in 1932, and Alberto in 2017) run in parallel with the mastery of the finest films employing this well-worn narrative device, yet adding a very personal touch. At times, the sequences take a more relaxed, orderly and similar pace. At others, we move from a moment with one character in one place to a completely different one in a matter of seconds, but always with a complementary and harmonious intention. The situation of one explains that of the other, or provides a clue, or complements it, or simply accompanies it. And, although I would normally mention the music later, it is here that the wonderful soundtrack by Raül "Refree" Fernandez Miró plays an evident role that is no longer merely emotional, but deliberately narrative and asynchronous. For example, when the trumpet Sebastián is playing continues to sound after the cut to set the scene for what is to come in another time and place. Or when he dares to liven up a naked beach celebration with fireworks in the 1930s using dance music.

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It is also a fresh, unique film. The present-day plot, which at first glance seems the most predictable or boring, gains enormous strength as the film progresses and embraces the other two, ultimately linking them together with ingenuity. And it does so without sacrificing its own modern drama, with moments of humour that are equally distinctive and spot-on, and by highlighting two women where we least expected them. On the one hand, Lola Dueñas' Teresa (Alberto's mother), one of the best-drawn and most believable characters in the entire story. On the other, the icing on the cake: Glenn Close as the biographer Isabelle Durand, the perfect choice to deliver the words that form the moving climax to this sort of trilogy.

Although I'm biting my tongue to avoid spoiling any of the mysteries that elevate this experience (and I recommend you go and see it without knowing too much) it's clear that the film draws upon and, in part, tells the story of Federico García Lorca; not only of his legacy for future generations, but also of his impact whilst alive, his poetry and his secret sexual orientation, hidden from the public eye, yet shouted or sung in the intimacy of his close circle or his writings. But, knowing this before going to the cinema, I also loved when and how Lorca's figure is introduced. It isn't done the Hollywood way, shoved right in your face so you know that 'a famous figure' is connected to the characters. No, it's first a matter of a contemporary aura and then a delicate introduction, so that as a viewer you gradually sense his influence and it suggests to you what he inspired in artists and readers, rather than seeing his name written in big letters. In fact, as the plot began to come together, this style convinced me so much that the character's reveal on screen almost felt forced and unnecessary.

Carlos (Milo Quifes), as the black and white balls are cast.

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And that is where I can say the least. When, towards the end of the film, the two or three main mysteries are revealed and you understand the great secret kept for years, everything that came before takes on a new resonance. The same goes for that plotline involving Carlos, with its overtly theatrical touches, which unceremoniously breaks through the silver screen to deliver scenes as memorable as his dance with a cigarette in hand and mouth. These are poetic and stagey devices which, once again, we've seen before, but which Los Javis nail with gusto. If you'll allow me the video game reference, here the artistic expression transcends the medium to become something greater, almost as Sam Barlow attempted in Immortality.

But I've made the leap with less grace than the directors. What unfolds between a gripping opening that hooks you irrevocably and the convergence of that or those endings is a journey between the two Spains of the era and what remains of them in the present day. A story of the Civil War that blurs the fronts to offer a couple of interesting or different angles, all necessary for those nostalgic for times they never lived through. The perspective of the boy who is a Falangist by decree and ends up falling in love with the prisoner. That of the high-birth lad who is rejected at the casino (by a vote using onyx balls) due to rumours about his non-ideological inclinations. That of the failed playwright who delves into the coming-out stories of the early 20th century... and ends up unearthing something far greater. It is about "choosing the wrong path", but also about inspiration, the power of art, and the courage of love: as reckless as it is transformative.

Álvaro Lafuente (Sebastián) & Miguel Bernardeau (Rafael Rodríguez Rapún).

Because The Black Ball is capable of addressing far more issues than the repression of "new customs" in those years. Nothing struck me as gratuitous, neither visually nor in the plot, something that often happens to me with Spanish cinema. And it is not "excessive modesty", as Close's character defines our national cultural shame, but pure elegance. In fact, Penélope Cruz's brief role as the artist Nené Romero also deserves a mention of its own; she is a stunning ace up the sleeve who breathes new life into the film with her chulería and her lyrics spat in the faces of the bullies, who are naturally caught off guard by their own infatuation with her beauty.

Thus, it is also amusing at times, authentic, though I feel it loses its rhythm somewhat in the middle sections and will surely strike some as tedious, too literal in its symbolism or overly hyperbolic. To me, smart, technically outstanding and meticulously detailed, La bola negra stands powerful and poetic, and serves to evolve and consolidate Los Javis' filmmaking. In the end, with the cold snow falling, we all left the cinema holding back our emotion, knowing we had just witnessed something special.

Penélope Cruz as Nené Romero.