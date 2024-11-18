The bizarre incident behind the scenes of the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight involving a pigeon

HQ

The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight left many fans disappointed due to the outcome of the fight, with some even suspecting that it was staged. Both fighters seemed to enjoy their victories: for Tyson, a 'moral victory' after admitting he almost died in June and received eight blood infusions.

Nothing but respect between both fighters was displayed off the ring and even in the usually tense face-to-face interviews before the match. However, behind the scenes, a bizarre situation made Paul call in security...

Mike Tyson has a well documented interest in birds, and has a collection of hundreds of them. As a sign of respect, Paul decided to gift Tyson a pigeon, called Richard, before the match. However, Tyson said that the pigeon looked 'low-budget' was intending to use the pigeon to feed his pet falcon, and the pigeon was taken away from Tyson.

The day of the fight, Paul brought Richard the pigeon to the stadium, and was seen carrying it to the dressing room. After the fight, Paul reportedly called AT&T Stadium security to go search for the pigeon, fearing Tyson had stolen, as told by GB News.

"Everyone wants an update on my new pigeon that Mike Tyson denied. Richard here is doing absolutely amazing, he's thriving, and he's having the best time. I can't believe Mike Tyson let you go," Paul told in Instagram.