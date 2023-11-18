The Bioshock movie is full of twists to surprise fans

HQ

While we're likely going to be waiting years for a new Bioshock game, there is a live-action adaptation in the works at Netflix. The movie's director, Francis Lawrenece recently spoke about the upcoming project while promoting The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

When speaking with GamesRadar, Lawrence seemed to be excited about working on the movie. "I have a really good script," he said. When asked whether we'll see anything new in the adaptation, he kept his cards close to his chest, but did reveal some information.

"Oh, we have some new little bits in there, yes. I mean, the truth is it's game one, so we're being very true to a lot of it, right? So, we're not breaking canon in any way. But we do have some new little twists that will surprise fans, but that all fit in. We have a really good script, I'm really excited about it."

We've no release date yet for the future Bioshock movie, but stay tuned for more updates as and when they arrive.