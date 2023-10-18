The Bikeriders won't debut at the start of December

If you've had December 1 marked into your calendar ever since you saw The Bikeriders trailer, we have some bad news for you, as Disney and 20th Century Fox has now decided to delay the film from its planned premiere date.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the reason for the delay are the ongoing strikes. It is mentioned however that the film hopes to qualify for this year's awards season, and to do that, it will need to debut before the end of the calendar year. So, perhaps we could see The Bikeriders in late December rather than at the start of the month.

If you haven't seen the trailer for The Bikeriders yet, you can check that out below.