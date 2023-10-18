Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Bikeriders

The Bikeriders won't debut at the start of December

But it's still hoping to arrive before the end of the year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

If you've had December 1 marked into your calendar ever since you saw The Bikeriders trailer, we have some bad news for you, as Disney and 20th Century Fox has now decided to delay the film from its planned premiere date.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the reason for the delay are the ongoing strikes. It is mentioned however that the film hopes to qualify for this year's awards season, and to do that, it will need to debut before the end of the calendar year. So, perhaps we could see The Bikeriders in late December rather than at the start of the month.

If you haven't seen the trailer for The Bikeriders yet, you can check that out below.

HQ
The Bikeriders

Related texts



Loading next content