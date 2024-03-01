The Bikeriders latest trailer sees a motorcycle club become gangsters

HQ

Many of us were looking forward to watching Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, and Jodie Comer in action in Jeff Nichols latest film, The Bikeriders, at the end of 2023, but this was before the film was pulled from release, sold by Disney and 20th Century Studios to Focus Features, and then set for a new premiere date of June 2024.

Now, as we're well into the New Year, Focus has released a new trailer for The Bikeriders, which sees a motorcycle club becoming increasingly violent and developing into sinister gangsters. Needless to say, if you enjoy crime dramas, this is definitely one to look out for.

Synopsis: "The Bikeriders follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group's unique way of life."

The Bikeriders will premiere on June 21, 2024, and you can see the latest trailer below.