The Bikeriders ditched by Disney, finds new home at Focus Features

The Bikeriders has found a new home at Focus Features after being removed from Disney's release calendar and being delayed indefinitely. The film has already been viewed by critics, and sits at an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as it stands.

"We are delighted to add such a riveting project to next year's strong slate of films. We look forward to once again working alongside New Regency and reuniting with the multi-talented Jeff Nichols on another one of his visionary projects," Focus Features Chairman Peter Kujawski told Deadline. "This film exemplifies our commitment to collaborate with the industry's best filmmakers and production partners, and we can't wait to build upon its early success to draw audiences into this poignant film bolstered by powerful performances from an incredible cast."

The movie would have premiered this December, but it looks like it is shaping up for a theatrical release in 2024 now that it has found a new home. Will you be watching The Bikeriders when it releases in cinemas?