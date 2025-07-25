The biggest Twitch event of the year is here: how to watch La Velada 5 live on Saturday

HQ

It's almost time for one of the largest sporting events in Spain... and not related to football, but boxing: La Velada del Año (Fight night of the year). But, as usual, boxing is the least important thing here, as the thing that draws people and keep them coming back each year is the huge "crossover" of internet celebrities and influencers from the Spanish-speaking world.

Every year since 2021, the popular streamer Ibai Llanos hosts a boxing event between youtubers and influencers, streamed live on Twitch for an audience of millions. This year's edition, La Velada 5, takes place at the Cartuja Stadium in Seville, that sold out over a week ago, with 80,000 people expected.

There will be seven fights, between some of the best known influencers in Spain and Latin America, including the main event, The Grefg (Spanish, 28 years old and 19M subscribers on YouTube), vs. streamer WestCol (Colombian, 24 years old, 1.3M subscribers on YouTube).

Check here how to watch La Velada 5 live, the list of all fights, and the musical performances confirmed... although there could still be surprises.

How to watch La Velada 5 live

La Velada del año 5 takes place on Saturday, July 26, at 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST.

The official streaming will start much earlier, at 15:30 CEST, 14:30 BST, at Ibai Llanos's Twitch channel.

Beware, it could last six or seven hours...

All fights from La Velada 5



Pereira vs Rivaldios



Perxitaa vs Gaspi



Abby vs Roro



Andoni vs Belcast



Alana vs Ari Geli



Viruzz vs T. Mazzay



TheGrefg vs Westcol



Musical performances during La Velada 5