The Biggest Paw Patrol game ever made arrives on PC and consoles in September

Outright Games has announced that it will be expanding its line-up of Paw Patrol video games later this year, when developer 3D Clouds launches the biggest one to date. Known as Paw Patrol World, we're told that this will be a free-roaming 3D adventure that takes players to a variety of Paw Patrol locations, including Adventure Bay, Jake's Mountain, the Jungle, and Barkingburg, all in the effort of stopping Mayor Humdinger's super blimp mayhem.

At the core of Paw Patrol World will be a new and original story that includes TV show flashbacks, and bonus missions that can be discovered along the way. The game will also offer on-paw and vehicular gameplay, meaning you will have multiple options to explore the world.

Coming to PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch, this game will also allow players to customise their game with collectibles such as pup costumes, vehicle stickers, postcard stamps, and artworks, and the game will even be playable for 1-2 players online or via local cooperative modes.

As for when Paw Patrol World will debut, we're told that the game will arrive on September 29. Check out the announcement trailer below.