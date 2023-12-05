The biggest King Arthur: Knight's Tale update yet is now available

HQ

It was only recently that NeocoreGames confirmed that both King Arthur: Knight's Tale would be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles in early 2024 and that a major expansion would be arriving just before that, introducing the undead Legion IX. Well, to add to that, the game has just received its largest update yet.

Patch 2.0 is said to bring a "massive gameplay and quality-of-life overhaul to the base game, including class and character balance changes, extended skill trees, artifact crafting, rebalanced boss fights and maps, new enemy variants, and much more."

We're told that this update, and its companion season known as Rising Eclipse, is free to all who already own the base game, and that the full and absolutely mega patch notes can be found right here. Needless to say, as this patch is seemingly adjusting how the game plays quite significantly, it may be worth spending 15 minutes to read through this massive update notes article.

Alongside the 2.0 patch arriving, NeocoreGames has also revealed that King Arthur: Knight's Tale is currently 60% off on Steam, making it an ideal time to pick up the game ahead of its busy start to 2024.