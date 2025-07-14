The biggest game releases that could shake up the industry

HQ

If recent gaming history has proven anything, it's that we can't really predict the future. Or, at least I can't. Baldur's Gate III wasn't really on my radar. I didn't believe Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 would make the splashes it did at launch. And yet, I humbly stand before you with a fresh lot of predictions, hoping to stake a claim for future releases that could really make the industry think twice.

Grand Theft Auto VI

I almost didn't include this entry here, because it feels like a waste of time to say that Grand Theft Auto VI will be incredibly important for gaming. Whether you've given up on the hype or are still all aboard the expectation express, Rockstar's latest open-world sandbox is sure to make a splash. If it succeeds, then it could determine where the bar lies for the next ten years. If it flops, then it will truly feel like we're in the end times.

Mass Effect 4

After three games in a row that fell below expectations, BioWare is standing on shaky ground right now. Fans waited more than a decade for the latest Dragon Age game, and it seems the same will be true for Mass Effect. That means a lot of expectations. Hopes that so far BioWare doesn't seem able to meet. However, if there's one franchise that it can pin all its hopes on, it's Mass Effect. There's time now to work on feedback from previous games, and build a sci-fi RPG that'll blow our minds just like the original did. That is, if other ambitious projects like Exodus and Owlcat's Expanse game haven't sated our Mass Effect hunger by then.

The Elder Scrolls VI

Somewhat similarly with BioWare, Bethesda's latest release came across a little lukewarm. Starfield impressed many players, but it didn't feel like it lived up to the hype of it being decades in the making. Oh well, most Bethesda fans saw it mostly as a speedbump between now and the new Elder Scrolls game, after all. That's where we'll really see if Bethesda can match the weight of its own expectations. Interestingly enough, the Oblivion remaster this year proved that a Bethesda RPG can still be one of the best-selling games of the year even if it's a game from nearly 20 years ago. Bethesda clearly has its style which is unlikely to change in the near future, but there are still fans who believe The Elder Scrolls VI will be a revolution. And, if it isn't, then there will be hell to pay for making them wait more than 15 years.

Baldur's Gate IV

While this hasn't been properly revealed, we know that someone is likely drawing up the first plans to make another Baldur's Gate game. We know the studio behind it won't be Larian, and perhaps that already makes a lot of people turn off. Still, I find it hard to believe that this game won't make an impact, though it seems destined to be better remembered if it fails than if it succeeds. It's difficult to think of a time when a change of studios after a beloved release for the sequel has gone well, so perhaps now we've seen Baldur's Gate III brings CRPGs back to the forefront of gaming, whatever Baldur's Gate IV will be could knock them back down a peg.

A Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sequel

This almost definitely wouldn't put the industry on notice as much as the original game did. It seems that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 could start a new wave of game releases trying to emulate its success, but a sequel would really establish Sandfall Interactive as a if not the developer for RPG fans to watch in the future. I don't think anyone wants to see this collection of incredible talent be a one-hit wonder, but I also don't think there's any rush for Sandfall to create whatever they want to next. Perhaps a sequel shouldn't even be on the cards for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. There's the story of the writers and the painters in the world, but our story is pretty clearly wrapped up by the time the credits roll.

Assassin's Creed Hexe

This really is a personal wish rather than any prediction based in fact, but for years now fans have been wanting a real comeback for Assassin's Creed, and I think Hexe might allow Ubisoft to take the necessary risks needed to give this franchise a bit of a life once more. The setting looks perfectly fit to give us a mix of supernatural and historical fiction. Plus, we could see AC truly step into the unknown with a pinch of horror, just enough to make Hexe stand out. It'd also be nice for us to ditch our protagonists being action heroes like Yasuke, Eivor and Cassandra and go back to being sneakier assassins who prefer not to get into lengthy swordfights.

The Duskbloods

This might seem like a weird pick at first, but bear with me a moment. While many rolled their eyes at FromSoftware jumping into a PvPvE experience with Switch 2 exclusivity, there are two paths that this game can follow. Either it's really good, or it is a major blemish in the otherwise untouchable record of FromSoftware. Either way, the industry is going to feel the impact. Soulslikes are so huge right now, but if The Duskbloods shows that the king of the 2010s can bleed, then perhaps we could (finally) see studios adopt different influences for their third-person action games. That's not to diss FromSoftware, as I personally believe The Duskbloods could be a lot of fun. If it does succeed, then I suppose we can not only expect clones of FromSoftware's single-player releases in the future, but their multiplayer games too. Everything's a Soulslike. What a future.

Balatro 2

Yet another odd pick, maybe, but if we think about the impact that Balatro has had in just a year on the market, a more ambitious project from localthunk - whether it follows the Balatro style or not - has a massive chance of making us waste even more time. People are growing unproductive as it is, and Black Mirror's Charlie Brooker believed Balatro could be the end of us all. I doubt that a Balatropocalypse is headed for us if the game gets a sequel, but I find it hard to believe that it wouldn't make a similar splash to the addictive base game.

There are other games that could blow holes in the expectations of the industry in one way or another. Naughty Dog's latest releases always draw gamers' eyes, a new Fallout from either Bethesda or (more excitingly) Obsidian could cause jaws to drop. If Half-Life 3 ever releases, that's sure to give everyone hope their favourite, definitely cancelled franchise could get a sequel, but that's our list. Which game do you think will have the biggest impact in the future of gaming?