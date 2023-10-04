The biggest changes to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide are now live

HQ

It's been a long, rollercoaster of a ride for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, but now it seems like we're finally seeing the vision Fatshark set out to create when the game was first revealed.

As of today, the Xbox version of the game is available, and we have had a huge overhaul to the class system. We got to check these new skill trees out at Gamescom, so if you want some early impressions, you can read them here.

Otherwise, essentially you can expect a complete change in how classes work. Now you can craft your own builds, and there are so many changes that Fatshark had to make two community posts in order to accommodate it all.

We'll soon have a review up of the Xbox version of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide as well, so keep an eye out for that when it drops.