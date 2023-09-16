The biggest changes coming to Dungeons & Dragons' classes

HQ

As we move towards OneD&D, the latest edition for the most popular tabletop roleplaying game, we're seeing Wizards of the Coast roll out more changes to classes, mechanics, and more as they seek to finetune the game with player feedback.

The latest lot of changes are not final yet, but they have been let loose on the masses so that players can give feedback. However, they do offer some interesting changes. And so, without further ado, here are the biggest changes coming to the classes and more in D&D's latest playtest.

Kicking things off alphabetically with the Barbarian, a new subclass has been added in the Path of the World Tree. It looks like someone at Wizards of the Coast has played God of War: Ragnarök, as this subclass is all about the different planes, allowing you to travel on the roots of the World Tree to eventually visit them. Also, the Reckless Attack ability has now been changed so that it gives advantage on attacks using Strength until your next turn, meaning this ability now works on Opportunity Attacks as well.

Next up to get a big change is the Fighter. Another new subclass is added here in the Brawler, which finally lets people have a viable option if they don't necessarily just want to walk around with a massive sword. Instead, this subclass is all about grappling, improvised weapons, and being a chaotic force in combat. Also, now you can use your Second Wind ability much more flexibly, no matter which subclass you go for. Instead of just using it to heal, you can also add 1d10 to any skill check you fail.

The changes coming to Sorcerers aren't as big, but there are some additional abilities. Innate Sorcery gives advantage on your Sorcerer spells as well as increasing their Difficulty Class by 1. Also, the Twinned Spell proposed changes have been thrown out and the Wild Magic Surge table has got some extra goodies.

Warlock's Pact Magic feature is back after a lot of demand, and Magical Cunning now lets you regain half your Pact Magic spells so you're rarely without them. Invocations are now available from Level 1 and Patron Spells are always prepared.

Finally, Wizards have lost their create and modify spell features, but to balance that, the Savant feature has been added to numerous subclasses and will give you more spell options when you gain an extra slot.

Overall, there are also a few large changes coming to magic as a whole. Now, you won't have as wide of a range of spells from every class. While this made some feel a lot stronger, it made others lose their identity. There wasn't that much difference between a Druid and Ranger, for example.

If you want to check out what else is coming to Dungeons & Dragons, follow the link here to D&D Beyond where you'll also be able to give your feedback when the option becomes available. Otherwise, stay tuned as we move towards 2024 when the official launch of OneD&D is set to take place.