The Big Door Prize's second season promises plenty of potential

It's April already, can you believe it? Time sure is moving quickly, more so than ever for Apple TV+'s series The Big Door Prize. Despite the show only debuting on the streamer for the first time back on March 29, 2023, we're already staring right down the barrel of the second season of the show, with this set to kick off later this month.

That's right, the comedy-drama series will back from April 24, 2024, wherein the residents of the town of Deerfield will once again be attempting to figure out the truth behind the strange destiny-predicting, potential-revealing Morpho machine that randomly appeared in the local general store overnight.

Leading the cast once again will be Chris O'Dowd, but we can expect a bunch of returning faces in this second season, including Djouliet Amara's Trina, Gabrielle Dennis' Cass, Aaron Roman Weiner's Beau, Damon Gupton's Father Reuben, Sammy Fourlas's Jacob, and more.

As to what the second season will look to explore, you can find its synopsis and trailer below.

Synopsis: "Based on M.O. Walsh's novel, "The Big Door Prize" season two follows the residents of Deerfield as the Morpho machine readies them for the mysterious "next stage." As everyone's potentials are exchanged for visions, new relationships form and new questions are asked. Dusty (Chris O'Dowd) and Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) decide to take time apart while Trina (Djouliet Amara) and Jacob (Sammy Fourlas) learn that they can shed their old labels. Giorgio (Josh Segarra) and Izzy (Crystal Fox) each find romance while Hana (Ally Maki) and Father Reuben (Damon Gupton) attempt to discover the purpose of the machine. The small town is once again left questioning what they thought they knew about their lives, relationships, potentials, and about the Morpho itself."