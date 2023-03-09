Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Curse of the Deadwood
      The Big Door Prize

      The Big Door Prize promises to reveal your life's true potential

      The Apple TV+ series debuts later this month.

      A few weeks ago, Apple TV+ shared the teaser trailer for The Big Door Prize, a show that explores what happens when a machine that reveals a person's true potential mystically appears in a small American town overnight. Now, with the series set to debut later this month, the full trailer has also arrived and given us a better glimpse at the show.

      As the synopsis for the show states: "Based on M.O. Walsh's novel of the same name, The Big Door Prize tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident's true life potential."

      The show is headed up by Chirs O'Dowd, who plays a man fighting back against the community who are embracing the life-changing machine. As for how this plays out for him, you'll be able to see for yourself when The Big Door Prize starts streaming on March 29.

