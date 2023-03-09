The Big Door Prize promises to reveal your life's true potential

HQ

A few weeks ago, Apple TV+ shared the teaser trailer for The Big Door Prize, a show that explores what happens when a machine that reveals a person's true potential mystically appears in a small American town overnight. Now, with the series set to debut later this month, the full trailer has also arrived and given us a better glimpse at the show.

As the synopsis for the show states: "Based on M.O. Walsh's novel of the same name, The Big Door Prize tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident's true life potential."

The show is headed up by Chirs O'Dowd, who plays a man fighting back against the community who are embracing the life-changing machine. As for how this plays out for him, you'll be able to see for yourself when The Big Door Prize starts streaming on March 29.