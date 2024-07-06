The Big Door Prize has been cancelled by Apple

HQ

If you have been watching or recently finished the second season of The Big Door Prize on Apple TV+ and have been wondering what's next for the series, we have some bad news for you.

Variety confirms that Apple has canned the comedy-drama show, meaning there will be no further episodes of the Chris O'Dowd-led production.

No doubt the main reason relates to viewer numbers, but this was likely not helped by the way that Apple only marginally marketed the series' return a couple of months ago and also proceeded to drop all episodes at once instead of debuting them on a weekly basis like other series on the streamer.

