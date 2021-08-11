The Big Con is now available to pre-order

On last night's [email protected] stream, we got to take another look at Mighty Yell's 90s comedy crime adventure The Big Con. The game's appearance included a new trailer that gave us a deeper look at the cast (which you can see below), but also revealed that the title is now available to pre-order and wishlist on Steam ahead of its launch.

Based on a teenage con artist trying to save her mother's video store from loan sharks, this brightly coloured 90s adventure promises comedic dialogue, puzzles, and cross country travel where it is up to you to earn money however you see fit.

The Big Con is set to release on August 31 on Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC, and as we mentioned above, can be pre-ordered or wishlisted today.