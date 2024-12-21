The Big Bang Theory: Zak Penn and Bill Prady join Chuck Lorre for new spinoff

HQ

We already shared a post last year about a new The Big Bang Theory series in development at HBO, with Chuck Lorre producing it himself. Now we know, according to Deadline, that Zak Penn and Bill Prady are joining Chuck Lorre to lead the creative team for this new spinoff. Lorre, known for creating the original series and its offshoots, is teaming up with Penn, a screenwriter famous for his work on The Avengers and Ready Player One, along with Big Bang co-creator Prady. The trio is set to write the script and executive produce the series, which will feature returning characters like Kevin Sussman (Stuart Bloom) and Brian Posehn (Bert Kibbler).

While Penn's background is mainly in action and genre films, his expertise is expected to complement the show's comic book themes. The spinoff will likely focus on Stuart's comic book store, a central setting in the original series. Fans of The Big Bang Theory can look forward to a fresh twist in the beloved universe, with these three heavyweights bringing new energy to the franchise.

With The Big Bang Theory franchise expanding, are you looking forward to the new spinoff?