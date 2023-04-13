The Bible is now available for Game Boy Advance

HQ

Nintendo's old portable workhorse may not be the hottest thing on the block anymore, but that doesn't stop new games from being released on the console. In this case, however, it's more specifically about an old unreleased game rescued from the digital darkness by the group Forest of Illusion. This is a group of individuals who specialize in preserving old software for Nintendo's many platforms.

In a recent statement on Twitter, the group announced their latest find, the Bible. And no, it's not a game per se, but an actual Bible in readable format for the Game Boy Advance that was close to being released by 505 Games a long time ago.

The cover and description of the Bible for the Game Boy Advance can still be found online at 505 Games' old website, which can be dug up through (among other things) the Wayback Machine. A fun historical curiosity to say the least and now it is possible to download the entire ROM from their site for free.

Do you want to read the Bible on your old GBA?