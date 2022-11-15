The Bible has FINALLY arrived on Steam

HQ

Have you been looking for something new to add to your Steam collection? Perhaps you've got some spare funds leftover from a previous purchase? Well, if so, why not add The Bible to your Steam library?

Yep, the religious text that is regarded as the best-selling book of all-time now has been released on Steam as part of a "digital recreation of the original work, in the form of a kinetic novel".

It's said to feature all 66 books and even has questions and a trivia section baked in, just to make sure you've been paying attention. There are even audio book options, which allow you to leave the book playing in the background while the game is minimised, all so that you can be absolutely slaying out Demons on Doom Eternal whilst cleansing your soul of wrongdoings at the same time.

As part of the introductory offer for The Bible arriving on Steam, the 'game' is selling at a discounted price of £7.63, but will return to its original retail value of £11.39 come November 22.