The Bethesda purchase now has it's own emoji

You're watching Advertisements

It was finally settled this week that Microsoft has in fact become the owner of ZeniMax/Bethesda after paying 7.5 billion US dollars. And this is of course a huge deal as it enhances Microsoft's first-party force considerably, as well as gives them exclusive rights to everything regarding The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom and many more franchises.

As is tradition with landmark events from big companies these days (both Microsoft and Sony had emojis when Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 launches as well), Microsoft decided to celebrate this with a new emoji on Twitter. Just use the hashtags #Bethesda and #BethesdaJoinsXbox to get the emoji below to display in your tweets.

Thanks, VGC