Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The Bethesda purchase now has it's own emoji

Twitter users just need to use the hashtags #Bethesda and #BethesdaJoinsXbox.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It was finally settled this week that Microsoft has in fact become the owner of ZeniMax/Bethesda after paying 7.5 billion US dollars. And this is of course a huge deal as it enhances Microsoft's first-party force considerably, as well as gives them exclusive rights to everything regarding The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom and many more franchises.

As is tradition with landmark events from big companies these days (both Microsoft and Sony had emojis when Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 launches as well), Microsoft decided to celebrate this with a new emoji on Twitter. Just use the hashtags #Bethesda and #BethesdaJoinsXbox to get the emoji below to display in your tweets.

The Bethesda purchase now has it's own emoji

Thanks, VGC



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy