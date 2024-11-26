The best video game-to-TV series adaptations if you are a fan of Arcane

HQ

Now that Arcane has concluded, we at Gamereactor can confidently say that it is the best video game adaptation ever made (you can read our full review of the series through the following link). But if you're a fan of video games, just like us, and you enjoy revisiting your favorite games through TV adaptations, you're in for a treat.

We've put together a list of the best video game-to-TV adaptations for those who loved Arcane and are eager for more. So let's not waste any more time. Gamereactor invites you to explore what we consider to be the best video game adaptations to TV series if you are a fan of Arcane.

8. Dota: Dragon's Blood (2021-2022)

Dota 2, developed by Valve, is one of the biggest competitors to League of Legends in the world of multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games. Here, players control powerful heroes in strategic, fast-paced battles.

Dota: Dragon's Blood, the animated series on Netflix, delves into the rich lore of the Dota universe, focusing on the conflict between heroes, dragons, and magical artifacts. Though it doesn't follow the game's mechanics, the series captures the essence of the game, offering a story filled with magic, intrigue, and epic battles. That said, while Dota: Dragon's Blood is entertaining, it doesn't quite match the brilliance of Arcane. The latter stands out for its stunning animation and deeper character development, making it the more impressive of the two. Still, Dota: Dragon's Blood is a solid adaptation that brings the universe of the game to life, and whether you're a fan of the game or not, you'll find plenty to enjoy in its action-packed storyline and captivating world-building.

7. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022)

Cyberpunk 2077, developed by CD Projekt Red, is famous for its open-world design, cybernetic enhancements, and the vibrant metropolis of Night City. If you loved the animation in Arcane, then you definitely shouldn't miss the neon-lit chaos of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Set in the universe of Cyberpunk 2077, this anime series offers a fresh, standalone story within the game's dystopian world. What makes Cyberpunk: Edgerunners shine is how it captures the chaotic, high-tech atmosphere of the game, while introducing an emotionally compelling narrative. The anime delves into themes of transhumanism, societal decay, and the cost of ambition, expanding on the game's world and taking it to new heights. With stunning animation and gripping storytelling, Edgerunners is a standout adaptation that brings the Cyberpunk universe to life in a whole new way.

6. Pokémon (1997-2023)

While League of Legends is all about intense strategy and competitive gameplay, Pokémon has always been about exploration, friendship, and discovery. In the games, players step into the shoes of a Pokémon Trainer, capturing and battling creatures across a colourful world, which is a stark contrast to the fast-paced battles and complex characters in League of Legends.

However, both franchises share a deep love for their universes and characters, and that's what makes the Pokémon animated series so enduring. Following Ash Ketchum and his trusty Pikachu on their countless adventures, the show brings the same sense of wonder and charm that the games do. While the style of the animated series differs from the games, it still manages to capture the heart of what Pokémon is all about. Whether you're revisiting your childhood memories or experiencing it for the first time, the series continues to be a delightful watch, much like how Arcane draws you back into the world of League of Legends.

5. Halo (2022-2024)

Let's shift gears from animation to live-action, starting with Halo, the legendary first-person shooter franchise developed by Bungie and later 343 Industries (now Halo Studios). The Halo TV series, produced by Paramount+, takes us into the vast Halo universe, where Master Chief, a super-soldier, battles alien forces to save humanity.

Unlike Arcane, which dazzled us with its vibrant animation, Halo offers a live-action experience that focuses more on character-driven drama and political intrigue. While this shift in focus may leave some fans of the game wishing for more of the action-heavy moments that made the series iconic, the show still offers a fresh and engaging look at the Halo universe. Although Halo may not hit the same level of visual brilliance or narrative depth as Arcane, it's still a solid adaptation with plenty to offer—whether you're a fan of the games or new to the universe.

4. Fallout (2023-)

Developed by Bethesda, the Fallout games take players through a wasteland filled with mutated creatures, factions, and tough moral choices. The Fallout TV series, produced by Amazon Prime Video, is still in its early stages, but it's already turning heads for its faithful recreation of the game's tone and atmosphere.

The first season does a great job blending the franchise's iconic retro-futuristic aesthetic with dark humour and character-driven drama. While it doesn't yet match the sheer impact of Arcane, the debut season sets a strong foundation with intriguing characters and an immersive world. If future seasons continue to build on this, Fallout could easily become one of the best video game adaptations, rivaling the likes of Arcane. The show's gritty, post-apocalyptic setting and unique blend of humour and drama make it an exciting new addition to the world of video game adaptations.

3. Castlevania (2017-2021) & Castlevania: Nocturne (2023)

If those dark, gritty, emotional storylines and morally complex characters in Arcane had you hooked, Castlevania offers a similar experience, but with a gothic twist. Set in a world filled with vampires, monsters, and epic battles, Castlevania brings the same intensity with its dark atmosphere and high-stakes drama.

The series, inspired by the classic game, is known for its compelling characters, brutal action, and the ongoing battle between vampire hunters and the infamous Dracula. Netflix's animated Castlevania reimagines this world with stunning visuals, excellent voice acting, and a mature storyline that stays true to the game's roots while adding fresh layers of depth. After the success of the original series, Castlevania: Nocturne continues with new characters and keeps the signature action-packed and horror-driven style that made the franchise legendary. Just like Arcane, Castlevania offers a rich narrative experience with a perfect mix of action, fantasy, and dark themes that will captivate fans of intense, gripping stories.

2. The Witcher (2019-)

Based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher series, developed by CD Projekt Red, follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter navigating a morally complex world filled with dangerous creatures and powerful sorcery.

The Witcher TV adaptation, starring Henry Cavill as Geralt, was widely praised for its faithfulness to the game's tone and world. The first season combined rich world-building, complex characters, and exciting action, capturing the essence of the game. However, as the series continued, it began to diverge from the source material, and Cavill's departure after Season 3 has left fans uncertain about the future. Nevertheless, the first season remains a standout, and the show continues to have potential for future seasons. If anything, The Witcher proves just how compelling complex, morally grey characters can be in a world that's as dangerous as it is captivating. And let me tell you, Geralt of Rivia would make for an incredible League of Legends champion. Just an idea...

1. The Last of Us (2023-)

The Last of Us (2013) and The Last of Us: Part II (2020) are two of the most critically acclaimed video games ever made. They follow Joel and Ellie through a post-apocalyptic world, highlighting their emotional bond and the tough moral choices they face.

The HBO series adaptation, created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, is a near-perfect rendition of the game. With outstanding performances from Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, the show sticks closely to the original game's plot while expanding the world and characters in meaningful ways. It captures the same emotional depth, tension, and heart-wrenching moments that made the game so impactful. If you haven't seen it yet, this is one adaptation you definitely don't want to miss. As we look ahead to Season 2, if it can match the quality of the first, The Last of Us may very well stand alongside Arcane as the best video game adaptation to TV series ever made.

And that's all for today! If Arcane left you wanting more, this list is packed with exceptional video game adaptations that do justice to their source material. Whether you're into live-action or animation, these series take the best aspects of their games and bring them to life on screen. So, whether you're revisiting a beloved game or discovering a new world, these TV shows are perfect for any gamer looking for their next binge.

Now we would love to hear about your experiences with video game adaptations! Which ones do you think are the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? Let us know in the comments!