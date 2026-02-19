The best tea's to incorporate into your daily rituals

HQ

Winter just won't seem to go away this year and with Punxsutawney Phil predicting at least six more weeks of winter, you might be looking for a tasty warm beverage to ease your bones while the temperatures are low. If so, we have you covered with a selection of teas and brews that have helped us through this winter so far.

-------------

Twining's Superblends Glow Tea - £3.49

This, in my opinion, is the tea of all teas. The queen of teas if you will. A refreshing blend of cucumber and strawberry complemented with a green tea base and aloe vera extract, this tea has been my personal favourite for the past few weeks. Not only does it taste great, the added biotin supports the maintenance of skin and growth of nails, making this tea not only delicious but good for you too! I like to drink this tea mid-afternoon, usually after lunch as a refreshing break on busy days.

Shop here at Holland and Barrett.

This is an ad:

Twinings

Twining's Chamomile and Honey Tea - £2.00

In my opinion, nothing can beat a bedtime tea and Twining's has some of the best blends on the market. Naturally caffeine free and made with natural ingredients, Twining's Chamomile and Honey tea is the ultimate drink for a peaceful wind-down. Golden honey notes complement the slightly floral chamomile, making a relaxing and gentle drink that is perfect for your nightstand.

Shop here at Waitrose.

This is an ad:

Twinings

Teapsy's Vanilla Rooibos Tea "4.59" - £7.95

Teapsy is a small business founded by two friends in North London who describe themselves as "enormous tea drinkers". The brand is nothing short of playful and colourful with drinks such as "Bubble Bath" and "Lava Lamp". My favourite tea from them has to be their "4.59" blend, a caffeine free blend of Rooibos tea with notes of vanilla and caramel, making a biscuity, warm tea that is truly a hug in a mug. Made with no artificial flavourings, Teapsy is definitely one of the most creative and tasty tea brands on the market.

Shop here at Teapsy.

Teapsy

Tea Pigs' Peppermint Tea - £4.99

Ahhhh Teapigs. Ask any tea lover you know and Tea Pigs will be a staple in their tea cupboard. My personal favourite is their Peppermint tea, a naturally caffeine free and strong minty brew that aids in digestion and provides a fresh taste. I add this tea into my morning ritual as it's a great way to wake up in the morning. Their bleach-free, biodegradable tea bags are also a bonus and their 100% pure peppermint leaves give your drink a real minty kick! Delicious!

Shop here at Teapigs.