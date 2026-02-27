The Best Sustainable Fashion Brands that are not just Lucy and Yak

HQ

As I have grown older, the want for better quality and more sustainable wardrobe staples that reflected my own eclectic and zany personality became more and more important and the typical Lucy and Yak's just were not appealing to me in the way that they used to. I have compiled together some of my favourite sustainable brands that are truly moving forward for fashion and sustainability. Whether it's fish skirts or large stripey knits with pink rats splattered across the front, these brands have got you covered.

Kina and Tam

Describing themselves as "Silly Adults in Child's Clothing", founders Gianni Kina and Linnie Tam from Melbourne, Australia are up and coming indie fashion creatives with a dream to make clothing that is perfect for those who look at the children's clothing section and wish it was in adult sizing. The Tinker Dress and Gilly Skirt are my favourite pieces from their website and are perfect for summer (or when you want to wear a large fish, because who wouldn't want that!)

Damson Madder

This is an ad:

A staple in any wardrobe, Damson Madder are at the front of the race. At the centre of everything, is quality. Damson Madder are best known for their delicious Gingham coats and blouses, bringing Gingham to the forefront of fashion and making it the new summer staple. Despite the fact that their pieces are pretty pricey, free tailoring and repair is offered on all pieces for life, meaning you will get a lifetime's worth of wear out of each item!

"Every Damson Madder piece is crafted to endure, to be worn, loved, and re-worn. Our hope is that through considered design and intentional production, our garments become long-standing fixtures in your wardrobe — never destined for landfill, but made to last."

This is an ad:

All About Audrey

For the vintage lovers, All About Audrey was born out of a love for Bohemian and 70's fashion. From bell sleeves to floaty maxi dresses in psychedelic paisley print and extravagant colours, All About Audrey promises quality and sustainable vintage style fashion. The Peacock Prairie Tunic and Venus Wrap Top are at the top of my wishlist for this summer!

Lazy Oaf

The wackiest of them all. Lazy Oaf pride themselves on their wild prints that certainly will not be to everyone's taste. Their recent collaborations with the Japanese Toy company Monchichhi and the beloved Peanut's brought along some interesting pieces that I will definitely be adding to my wish list, especially the Lazy Oaf x Monchicchi dress

