The best of Todd Phillips: Five films every movie fan should watch

Todd Phillips is a director whose work spans a range of genres, from the raucous comedy of The Hangover to the gritty, psychological depth of Joker. Known for his ability to balance humour with darker, more serious elements, Phillips has continuously surprised audiences with his versatility as a filmmaker. His ability to create unforgettable characters, evoke strong emotional responses, and explore themes of self-destruction, friendship, and moral ambiguity has established him as one of Hollywood's most distinctive voices.

Today we would like to explore Phillips' five best works, ranked from fifth to first, focusing on the themes and messages that make these films enduring and unforgettable. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of Todd Phillips.

5. Due Date (2010)

Due Date follows Peter Highman (Robert Downey Jr.), a tightly wound man on his way to Los Angeles to be with his wife for the birth of their child. He's forced to travel with Ethan Tremblay (Zach Galifianakis), a well-meaning but eccentric aspiring actor who constantly derails their trip. As they journey across the country, their increasingly disastrous road trip leads to a series of comedic and heartfelt moments.

Although Due Date is a straight-up comedy, it carries an undercurrent of personal growth, redemption, and the unexpected nature of life. Phillips brings his signature style of awkward and absurd humour, but he also subtly explores the evolution of Peter's character, who is forced to let go of his control issues as he endures Ethan's chaotic presence. It's worth noting that Phillips has a history of directing similar comedic road movies or comedic movies, such as Road Trip (2000), Starsky & Hutch (2004), and School for Scoundrels (2006). These films helped establish his knack for pairing unlikely characters in chaotic, often absurd situations, a formula he would later refine in The Hangover Trilogy.

4. Old School (2003)

Old School tells the story of Mitch (Luke Wilson), a man who, after finding out his girlfriend is leaving him, decides to relive his college days by starting a fraternity. He recruits his two best friends, Frank (Will Ferrell) and Beanie (Vince Vaughn), and the trio begins a wild journey of parties, pranks, and youthful misadventures.

Old School is a nostalgic and raunchy comedy about midlife crises, friendship, and the desire to relive one's youth. Phillips brilliantly combines outrageous humour with a heartfelt exploration of adulthood, the pressures of responsibility, and the need for escape. The film's humour is often over-the-top, but its deeper themes about self-discovery and the consequences of immaturity elevate it above typical frat-house comedies. Old School also helped to solidify Phillips as a director who could balance crude humour with emotional depth, establishing a trend he would continue in his later works.

3. War Dogs (2016)

War Dogs is based on the true story of two 20-something men, David Packouz (Miles Teller) and Efraim Diveroli (Jonah Hill), who become arms dealers and land a massive $300 million government contract to supply weapons to U.S. allies in Afghanistan. As they grow richer, the two friends spiral into illegal activities and ethical compromises.

War Dogs is a satirical look at greed, ambition, and the corruption that arises from unchecked power. Phillips blends dark comedy with a sharp commentary on the American military-industrial complex, showing how these two young men get swept up in a morally dubious world. The film explores themes of friendship, betrayal, and the moral consequences of making decisions without considering their long-term effects. Phillips uses humour as a lens to examine the darker aspects of capitalism and the pursuit of wealth, making it a unique and engaging take on the true-crime genre.

2. The Hangover Trilogy (2009, 2011, 2013)

The Hangover Trilogy follows a group of friends—Phil (Bradley Cooper), Stu (Ed Helms), and Alan (Zach Galifianakis)—as they wake up after a wild night of partying, only to find that they have lost a member of their group, or find themselves in absurd situations they can't remember. The trilogy explores the hilarious and often outrageous consequences of their adventures, each film presenting a different setting and escalating chaos.

These are perhaps Phillips' most iconic movies, blending absurdity with moments of reflection. At its heart, the trilogy is about friendship and the unpredictable nature of life. While the films are filled with outrageous humour and wild escapades, they also delve into themes of self-discovery and the realities of adult life. The friendships between the main characters are tested as they face outlandish challenges, and the series explores how, despite their differences, these characters have a bond that keeps them together through thick and thin. And the trilogy's cultural impact is undeniable, solidifying Phillips as a director who could create memorable, character-driven comedies with staying power.

1. Joker (2019)

Joker is a dark and intense character study of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a failed comedian in Gotham City who, after years of abuse, neglect, and mental health struggles, is pushed to the brink and adopts the identity of the iconic villain, the Joker. The film follows his descent into madness and the chaos that ensues as he becomes the symbol of anarchy in a divided city.

Joker represents Todd Phillips' most ambitious and profound work to date. The film explores the fragility of mental health, the dehumanizing effects of societal neglect, and the blurred lines between victim and villain. By grounding the film in a gritty, realistic portrayal of Gotham, Phillips creates a searing critique of social inequality, the lack of support for mental health, and the dangers of marginalization. Phoenix's portrayal of Arthur Fleck is both heartbreaking and chilling, making the Joker not just a villain, but a tragic figure. The film challenges audiences to consider how societal systems can fail individuals and how these failures can lead to catastrophic consequences. Through its stark realism, Joker is a haunting exploration of human isolation, the search for identity, and the consequences of being ignored by society.

And that's all for today! Todd Phillips' body of work reveals a director with an impressive ability to shift from broad, irreverent comedies to dark, psychologically complex dramas. His films often explore the human condition through the lens of outrageous humour and biting social commentary, tackling everything from friendship and personal growth to mental health and societal disintegration. With a diverse range of films like Joker or The Hangover Trilogy, Phillips has proven himself as a filmmaker who is unafraid to tackle difficult themes while keeping his audience entertained. From comedy to drama, Phillips' films leave a lasting impression, showcasing his versatility and unique voice in modern cinema.

Now we would love to hear about your experiences with Todd Phillips' work! Which of his films do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? We can't wait to read your thoughts in the comments!