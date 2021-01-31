The Best of the Best: Our top ten games in the Xbox One's lifetime

You're watching Advertisements

The Xbox One might have some quality games like Psychonauts 2, Halo Infinite, and Hogwarts Legacy on the way, but it's fair to say that the platform is now on its way out after the arrival of the Xbox Series. It may have struggled to keep up with the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch during its lifespan, but it still had many quality titles amongst its vast library that we would urge you to check out. Here are our top ten games on the Xbox One:

Forza Horizon 4

Since the launch of Forza Motorsport in 2005, Forza games have persistently been staples within their respective console's catalogues. When it comes to the Xbox One, we've seen some excellent entries into this flagship franchise, but it's Forza Horizon 4 that easily sits at the top of the podium. Forza Horizon 4 earns this spot as exploring the gorgeous British countryside and charging through the new dynamic season system was easily for us the most immersive driving experience that we had all generation.

Gears 5

There are some series that define Xbox. One is Forza, another is Halo, but a big one is, and always has been, Gears of War. Gears 5, developed by The Coalition, could probably be regarded as the series best outing entirely. Focussing on Kait Diaz instead of the Fenix family, Gears 5 explored some of the disturbing lore hidden beneath the series surface, and looked to build on that by introducing semi-open worlds to explore.

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves easily rivals No Man's Sky for being one of the greatest comebacks we have seen in gaming. This swashbuckling adventure did admittedly feel a little barren at first, but the good folks at Rare have continued to support the game over the years with several substantial updates. Roaming across the waves in search of treasure with a group of friends was always a thrill, as communication was vital even just for navigation. Since its launch, we've seen the inclusion of pets, a PvP Arena Mode, and more varied foes to tussle with.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the second entry on this list that also found itself on our Game of the Year countdown for 2020. This platforming sequel builds on its predecessor by adding more platforming and combat abilities, and we'd be lying if we didn't say that its heartfelt story brought a tear to our eye. Sure, the best way to soak in its watercolour visuals is on the Xbox Series X with the 6K supersampled mode enabled, but it still manages to look pretty darn good on the vanilla Xbox One.

Halo: Master Chief Collection

Ever since 343 Industries got their hands on the Halo franchise, we've seen a few disappointing mainline titles, but Halo: Master Chief Collection is not that. This game that brings most of Master Chief's hijinks together into one neat package, also upgraded a few of the earlier titles and brought the whole deal to new-gen Xboxes and PC. Halo: MCC is the ultimate Halo experience, as it gives players the opportunity to explore pretty much the entirety of this iconic franchise.

Doom Eternal

Doom (2016) may have worked to catapult the series to new heights after 12 years of silence, but surprisingly, its successor Eternal manages to take things up another notch. This explosive sequel adds elements of platforming to enhance the pulse-racing action, and its PvP multiplayer mode feels distinct, as it allows players to take the command of many menacing demons. It's also the most story-rich Doom that we have seen to date with many fully-voiced cutscenes scattered throughout to add context to your unstoppable murder spree.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Xbox fans sadly missed out on the masterpiece that was Bloodborne due to its PlayStation exclusivity, but fortunately, they still got access to this fantastic Soulsborne offshoot. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a Souls game at its heart, but it makes a number of fundamental tweaks to the series' DNA. It did away with the character creation system, introduced elements of stealth, and its combat felt refreshing and unique. Instead of having a lifebar, enemies instead have a meter displaying their posture and it's up to you to whittle this down with some carefully timed parries before landing a fatal blow.

Overwatch

Ten years ago, if we told you that Blizzard was responsible for developing one of the best shooters in videogames, you probably would've laughed, but that is precisely what Overwatch is. This game that features some of the most well-received characters in games, some of the most engaging gameplay, and enough support from its creators that it is still very much alive nearly five years down the line - also has one of the most committed and dedicated fan bases you could wish for.

Red Dead Redemption 2

It was a tough call whether to include Grand Theft Auto V or Red Dead Redemption 2 on this list, but we eventually went with the latter as the former had its time in the sun during the last generation. This genre classic presents one of the best open world sandboxes that we've been able to explore and it's arguably one of the best prequel stories we've experienced to date. What's great too is that Red Dead Online can now be purchased separately, so fans don't have to shell out too much if they want to saddle up and explore the wild west with a few friends.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

There was a reason as to why CD Projekt Red was regarded as the gold standard of developers before the Cyberpunk 2077 debacle. That reason was The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This game is one of the most diverse and expansive RPGs on the market, and if you ask us, very little has matched what it brought to the table. With a truly gripping narrative, tight combat mechanics and plenty of explorable locations to sink hours and hours into, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will go down as one of the greatest videogames of all time.

The Xbox One might not be remembered as one of the most beloved consoles of all time, but this list is testament to the fact that it had some pretty special titles.