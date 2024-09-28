The best of Swedish cinema

HQ

My first encounter with Swedish cinema was through Ingmar Bergman and The Seventh Seal, which I watched many years ago in a Spanish-dubbed version when it aired on television. Since then, I've seen it four times, including just a few days ago to write the words you're just reading. It's a film that means a lot to me—not only do I consider it a masterpiece, but it also served as my gateway to Swedish cinema, driving me to explore more of its films.

With that in mind, in this article I would like to delve into the cinema of this country, a cinematic universe that has challenged conventions and captivated audiences around the world. From the profound and philosophical works of Ingmar Bergman to bold contemporary thrillers, Swedish cinema is notable for its ability to tackle universal themes with a unique and emotional approach. Moreover, Swedish talent has made a significant mark on international cinema, with actors like Max von Sydow and the Skarsgård family, as well as actresses like Ingrid Bergman, Alicia Vikander, and Noomi Rapace bringing the essence of Swedish cinema to new heights. So, without further ado, here are what we consider to be the five best films in Swedish cinema.

5. A Man Called Ove (2015)

I couldn't help but compare it to Gran Torino when I watched it for the first time. Ove, played by Rolf Lassgård, is a 59-year-old widower who, after losing his job and feeling like he's lost his purpose, tries to take his own life. However, his neighbors' attempts to involve themselves in his life constantly interrupt him. While Gran Torino focuses more on themes of racism and redemption through intergenerational friendship, A Man Called Ove tackles loneliness and human connection in a more everyday context. And while Walt Kowalski clung to his '72 Gran Torino and a shotgun to stir up chaos, Ove prefers his Swedish Saab and a bit of handiwork. Though not revolutionary in its narrative, this touching Swedish dramedy shows us that even the most jaded hearts can find redemption through friendship and community.

4. Searching for the Sugar Man (2012)

Some might be surprised by this choice, but documentaries can be just as captivating and emotional as fictional films. Although this movie isn't set in Sweden, I wanted to include it because it's part of Swedish cinema—it's produced in Sweden and directed by Swedish filmmaker Malik Bendjelloul. In this documentary, we follow the remarkable journey of two South African fans as they search for Sixto Rodriguez, a musician who unwittingly became an icon in their country. Along the way, we explore themes of culture, identity, and resilience, demonstrating how music can transform lives and connect people across the globe. The story reminds us that sometimes success appears in the most unexpected ways, highlighting the universal power of music. With its heartfelt narrative and exploration of perseverance and human connection, this film proves that reality can be just as intriguing and powerful as any fictional tale.

3. Fanny and Alexander (1982)

In my third pick, I've got Fanny and Alexander. I could talk about Bergman's films for hours! I included two of his works in this article, but I chose this one for its accessibility. Unlike many of his more complex and philosophical films, Fanny and Alexander beautifully blends the magic of childhood with elements of fantasy, making it easier for viewers to connect with the film. The way it delves into family dynamics and personal traumas feels intimate and relatable, and the stunning cinematography and theatrical backdrop make every scene a visual delight. If you enjoy films like Pan's Labyrinth or The Tin Drum, you'll likely appreciate how Fanny and Alexander blends elements of fantasy with deep emotional themes. Ultimately, this film serves as a fantastic rabbit hole into Bergman's cinematic world, making it a perfect pick for us.

2. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2009)

I adore David Fincher. He's one of my favourite directors and has created some of the best works in contemporary cinema. I don't want to get into comparisons in this article, but I must say that Niels Arden Oplev's adaptation of Stieg Larsson's novel holds its own, which is quite an achievement considering it's up against a cinematic giant. The film introduces us to Lisbeth Salander, masterfully portrayed by Noomi Rapace, a brilliant hacker investigating a disappearance that leads her to uncover dark secrets within a powerful family. While Rapace's performance is electrifying, Oplev's direction captures the dark, oppressive atmosphere of the story, immersing us in the mystery of Harriet Vanger's disappearance with an intense and engaging narrative. The cinematography is stark yet effective, highlighting the tension and drama that unfold as Blomkvist and Salander unravel the Vanger family's secrets. Ultimately, Oplev's film is a powerful cinematic experience that deserves to be appreciated on its own merits, demonstrating that there's no single formula for telling a great story.

1. The Seventh Seal (1957)

Too obvious? Maybe, but Ingmar Bergman's The Seventh Seal undoubtedly deserves its place at the top of this list. The plot follows knight Antonius Block, who, upon returning from the Crusades, challenges Death to a game of chess. This seemingly simple tale transforms into a profound meditation on faith, despair, and the search for meaning in a world marked by uncertainty. For me, what truly elevates this film to masterpiece status is its use of black and white, which not only sets a dense, oppressive atmosphere but also emphasises the characters' internal struggles. Honestly, I would dare to place The Seventh Seal among the five best black-and-white films in cinematic history. Each time I revisit this film, I discover new nuances that enrich my understanding of its message, reaffirming its status as an essential cinematic experience that transcends time and that everyone, regardless of age, should see at least once in their lifetime. So if you haven't done that yet, you know what to do... you wouldn't want to find yourself playing a game of chess with Death just to watch it.

And that's all for today! Swedish cinema is a rich tapestry of creativity and reflection. Each of these films offers a unique perspective on society and human psychology, inviting us to explore their emotional depths. With such a variety of voices and styles, there's always something new to discover in Swedish cinema.

What about your favourite films? Do you lean toward Bergman's poetic style, or do you prefer the adrenaline of modern thrillers? We can't wait to see your picks in the comments!