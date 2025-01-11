The best of Stephen King: Six adaptations set for 2025 release every King of Horror fan should watch

HQ

Stephen King fans are gearing up for an exciting year in 2025, as these major adaptations of his works are set to hit both the big and small screens. The upcoming adaptations promise to bring the spine-chilling, thought-provoking worlds King is famous for to life, and here's a closer look at each one.

This supernatural horror, directed by Osgood Perkins, follows two siblings who discover a cursed toy monkey. Every time the monkey's cymbals crash together, someone around them dies. As the deaths continue, they are determined to destroy the toy and end the terrifying cycle. With a talented cast featuring Theo James, Elijah Wood, and Tatiana Maslany, The Monkey is shaping up to be a dark and bloody ride.

In The Life of Chuck, directed by Mike Flanagan, Stephen King's exploration of life and death takes a deeply emotional turn. The film chronicles the life of Charles Krantz (played by Tom Hiddleston), from his death due to a brain tumor at age 39, to his childhood in a possibly haunted house. The film will unfold in reverse order, adding depth to the character's tragic and fascinating journey. Early festival reviews have been positive, and the film's stellar cast, which includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, and Mark Hamill, only increases anticipation.

A remake of King's iconic dystopian thriller, The Running Man follows a wrongfully convicted man forced to participate in a deadly game for entertainment. The 1987 version, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, is a cult classic, but this new adaptation directed by Edgar Wright brings fresh energy to the story. Glen Powell stars as the protagonist, with Josh Brolin, Emilia Jones, and Michael Cera rounding out the cast. Set for a November release, this adaptation promises to be just as action-packed and suspenseful as its predecessor.

Another adaptation that has fans excited is The Long Walk, a brutal dystopian tale set in a future where young participants in a totalitarian regime must endure a grueling race across the country at a constant pace. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the mind behind The Hunger Games series, The Long Walk stars Mark Hamill, Judy Greer, and David Jonsson. Filming began in mid-2024, and if all goes according to plan, it should hit theaters by the end of 2025.

For fans of King's more recent works, The Institute TV series will bring the terrifying tale of gifted children held captive in a sinister institution to life. The series, based on King's 2019 novel, will star Mary-Louise Parker and Ben Barnes. Set to air on MGM+ (Amazon Prime Video), The Institute promises to combine supernatural elements with emotional drama, akin to the tone of Stranger Things, as it delves into the dark mysteries surrounding the children's abilities.

Fans of IT will be thrilled with the upcoming Welcome to Derry series, directed by Andy Muschietti, who helmed the two It films. In a recent interview, Muschietti revealed that the series will span three seasons, each focusing on a different era of Pennywise's terrifying existence. The first season, set in 1962, will explore chilling events such as the Bradley Gang massacre, followed by 1935 in season two, and 1908 in the third. These time jumps align with Pennywise's 27-year cycle of terror, offering a deeper dive into Derry's dark history and the infamous clown's deadly presence.

With these major projects lined up, 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Stephen King fans. Whether on the big screen or in the comfort of your living room, there will be plenty of chilling adventures to look forward to.

Which adaptation are you most excited to see?