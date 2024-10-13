The best of Stanley Kubrick: Five films every classic movie fan should watch

HQ

Stanley Kubrick is renowned as one of the most influential and innovative filmmakers in cinematic history. Born in 1928 in New York City, Kubrick began his career as a photographer before transitioning to filmmaking. His unique visual style, meticulous attention to detail, and thought-provoking themes have left an indelible mark on cinema, making him a master of various genres. Kubrick's films often delve into profound existential questions, examining the darker aspects of humanity and society. His ability to blend technical prowess with deep philosophical inquiry has made his work timeless and continues to provoke discussion and analysis.

In this article, we explore five of Kubrick's most iconic films, ranked from fifth to first, discussing their narratives, underlying themes, and why they have secured their places in the pantheon of cinematic greatness. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of Stanley Kubrick.

5. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

In Dr. Strangelove, an unhinged American general, Jack D. Ripper, orders a bombing attack on the Soviet Union, believing that a Soviet conspiracy is contaminating America's bodily fluids. The film follows the frantic attempts of the U.S. government, including President Merkin Muffley and the eccentric Dr. Strangelove, to prevent nuclear holocaust as they deal with the catastrophic consequences of Ripper's actions.

This satirical black comedy critiques the absurdities of the Cold War and the precariousness of nuclear politics. Kubrick uses dark humour to expose the irrationality and incompetence of military and political leaders in the face of existential threats. The film's biting commentary on the futility of war and the madness of mutually assured destruction remains relevant today, making it a prescient exploration of power and paranoia. Through its clever writing and memorable performances, particularly Peter Sellers' portrayal of multiple characters, Dr. Strangelove highlights the absurdity of human behaviour in the face of potential annihilation, inviting us to question the logic of warfare and the fragility of civilization.

This is an ad:

4. Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Full Metal Jacket follows a group of U.S. Marine recruits from their grueling boot camp training under the sadistic Gunnery Sergeant Hartman to their experiences in Vietnam during the war. The film presents a stark depiction of the dehumanising effects of military training and the brutal realities of combat as seen through the eyes of Private Joker, who struggles to maintain his humanity amidst the chaos.

This film is a harrowing exploration of the Vietnam War and its impact on the soldiers involved. Kubrick critiques the military's dehumanization processes, showcasing how brutal training strips recruits of their individuality and moral compass. The film's split narrative structure—between boot camp and the battlefield—highlights the transformation of ordinary individuals into soldiers, raising questions about identity, morality, and the consequences of war. Through its unflinching portrayal of violence and the psychological toll of conflict, Full Metal Jacket serves as a powerful commentary on the nature of war and the fragility of human dignity in the face of institutional brutality.

This is an ad:

3. A Clockwork Orange (1971)

I remember watching this movie in psychology class in high school. In A Clockwork Orange, Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell) is a delinquent in a dystopian future who revels in violence and chaos. After being arrested, he undergoes an experimental treatment designed to condition him against violent impulses. However, as he reintegrates into society, Alex finds himself helpless and victimized, leading to a profound exploration of free will and the nature of evil.

This film is a provocative examination of free will, morality, and the consequences of state control. Kubrick challenges us to confront uncomfortable questions about the nature of violence and the ethical implications of using psychological conditioning to reform behaviour. The film's controversial themes, stylised violence, and striking visuals create a disconcerting yet thought-provoking experience. A Clockwork Orange invites us to reflect on the balance between societal order and individual freedom, leaving us questioning whether true morality can be imposed or if it must come from within. Kubrick's bold storytelling and unique aesthetic have cemented this film as a landmark in cinematic history.

2. The Shining (1980)

I'm Stephen King's number one fan (without going full Annie Wilkes), but I'm also a huge Kubrick admirer. So it really stings to see that Stephen King isn't a fan of this masterpiece. Honestly, the book is one of my all-time favorites! But let's be real, the movie definitely holds its own too! Kubrick's film follows Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), a writer who takes a winter job as the caretaker of the isolated Overlook Hotel. He moves there with his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), and his psychic son, Danny (Danny Lloyd), who begins to experience horrifying visions of the hotel's dark past. As Jack descends into madness, influenced by the hotel's supernatural forces, the family becomes embroiled in a terrifying struggle for survival.

The Shining is a masterful blend of psychological horror and supernatural elements, exploring themes of isolation, madness, and the fragility of the human mind. Kubrick delves into the complexities of family dynamics, addiction, and the impact of trauma, creating an atmosphere of dread that permeates the film. The hotel itself becomes a character, representing the oppressive weight of the past and the darkness within Jack's psyche. Kubrick's meticulous craftsmanship, from the haunting visuals to the unsettling score, contributes to the film's enduring legacy as one of the greatest horror films of all time. Ultimately, The Shining invites us to question the nature of reality and the thin line between sanity and insanity.

1. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

I would have loved to insert the opening score of the movie like a drum roll for this top spot! In 2001: A Space Odyssey, a mysterious monolith is discovered on the Moon, prompting a spacecraft manned by two astronauts, Dr. Dave Bowman and Dr. Frank Poole, and a supercomputer named HAL 9000, to embark on a journey to Jupiter to uncover its origins. As the crew interacts with HAL, the film explores themes of evolution, artificial intelligence, and humanity's place in the universe.

This groundbreaking film is often regarded as one of the greatest achievements in cinema. Kubrick uses stunning visuals, innovative special effects, and a minimalist narrative structure to explore profound philosophical questions about existence, technology, and the future of humanity. The film's iconic imagery, particularly the Star Gate sequence, transcends traditional storytelling, inviting us to engage with its themes on a deeper level. 2001: A Space Odyssey is a meditation on the evolution of humanity, the potential dangers of artificial intelligence, and the mysteries of the cosmos. Its ambiguous ending and thought-provoking ideas continue to inspire and challenge us, securing its place as a timeless classic that reshaped the science fiction genre.

And that's all for today! Stanley Kubrick's films stand as a testament to his genius as a filmmaker and storyteller. His exploration of complex themes, his innovative visual style, and his relentless pursuit of perfection have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. From the existential musings of 2001: A Space Odyssey to the haunting terror of The Shining, Kubrick's work invites us to engage with the darker aspects of human nature and the uncertainties of existence. His legacy as a visionary filmmaker endures, inspiring generations of filmmakers and cinephiles alike to ponder the profound questions of life, art, and the human condition.

Now we would love to hear about your experiences with Stanley Kubrick's work! Which of his films do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? Do you have any memorable moments from his films? We can't wait to read your thoughts in the comments!