Spanish cinema has come a long way since the early 20th century, when pioneers like Segundo de Chomón began creating experimental and avant-garde films. Over the years, the country's cinema has gone through various stages, from social realism during Franco's regime to an explosion of creativity and artistic freedom during the transition. In fact, it was with the arrival of the transition that it flourished like never before.
Since then, visionary directors like Pedro Almodóvar and Alejandro Amenábar have left an indelible mark on the country's film history. And how could we not mention the leading men from Spanish cinema? Javier Bardem, with a gaze that could melt even the coldest iceberg, and Antonio Banderas, with more charisma than Puss in Boots.
When people think about Spanish cinema, they usually think about the robbers in the red suits from Netflix, but today we're taking off the Dalí mask and putting on our critic hat. Yes, because today we're going to talk about the best of Spanish cinema. This article has an international focus, so we will mainly concentrate on contemporary films that are more accessible to a global audience rather than delving into the classic masterpieces that laid the groundwork for what we see today.
So, without further ado, Gamereactor invites you to discover what we consider to be the best of Spanish cinema.
Everyone from Spain knows this one. Directed by Enrique Gato, Tad is a fun animated adventure that follows the escapades of an amateur archaeologist. Although it may seem like a family film at first, its blend of humour, action, and cultural references makes it appealing to all ages. Spanish animation has found its way onto the international scene with Tad, proving that sometimes you don't need to reinvent the wheel, but rather build upon what's already there. Currently, there are three Tad films available, with another one on the way.
On the flip side, we have a more recent film. Klaus, directed by Sergio Pablos, has transformed the animation genre by offering a Christmas story that is both magical and heartfelt. This film explores the friendship between a postman and a toy maker in a town that has forgotten how to be joyful. The combination of traditional animation with a fresh visual style earned it Oscar nominations and reignited interest in Spanish animated cinema. Together with Tad, it proves that while Spanish animation cinema might not have the highest quantity, it certainly excels in quality.
Now, let's talk about No Rest for the Wicked. Directed by Enrique Urbizu, this thriller follows Santos Trinidad, a corrupt police officer entangled in a web of organised crime. Here, I was deeply impressed by José Coronado's portrayal of this character. His performance also earned him the Goya Award for Best Actor, highlighting his skill in capturing the moral ambiguity and emotional intensity of his roles. With strong direction and a solid script, No Rest for the Wicked stands out as a key reference in Spanish noir cinema.
His next major success came in 2012 with The Impossible, which depicts the devastating tragedy of the 2004 tsunami, focusing on a family struggling to reunite amidst the chaos. Featuring a powerful performance by Naomi Watts, the film became a massive hit both at the box office and with critics, showcasing Bayona's ability to capture the emotional intensity of extreme situations.
Moving forward, in 2017 he released A Monster Calls, where Bayona explores grief and acceptance through the story of Conor, a young boy dealing with his mother's illness. Using fantasy as a means to explore his emotions, the film offers a touching perspective on the protagonist's internal struggle.
Finally, Society of the Snow recounts the harrowing 1972 plane crash in the Andes, highlighting human resilience in extreme circumstances. You've probably heard about this one, as it's received a lot of buzz this past year... And that's enough Bayona for now. Through these four works, Bayona demonstrates his mastery of storytelling that transcends genres, blending elements of horror, drama, and fantasy into visually stunning and emotionally resonant narratives. And the cool part? We've got plenty more Bayona coming our way!
However, it is with The Sea Inside that Alejandro Amenábar truly shines, delivering a masterpiece that delves into themes of dignity and love. Above all, I have to highlight Javier Bardem. You might know him from his villain role in Skyfall, or as Chigurh in No Country For Old Men (another incredible performance, by the way), but for me, his best work is in The Sea Inside. Here, Bardem delivers a moving performance as Ramón Sampedro, a quadriplegic fighting for his right to euthanasia. His masterful acting earned him the Goya Award for Best Actor. And the film is pure poetry. It invites reflection on the value of life and death, and its emotional depth makes it one of the greatest films in Spanish cinema.
Another gem in Almodóvar's filmography is Talk to Her, where he explores the intricate nature of human relationships. The story focuses on two men who care for two women in comas, examining themes of love, communication, and the struggle for connection. This poignant film further cements Almodóvar's reputation as a brilliant storyteller.
Moving forward, Volver showcases Almodóvar's unique ability to blend humour and drama. Starring Penélope Cruz, this film tells the story of strong women confronting past secrets, offering a vibrant view of Spanish culture. Cruz's heartfelt performance earned her the Goya Award for Best Actress, making Volver a modern classic.
Finally, in The Skin I Live In, Almodóvar delves into darker and more complex themes. Antonio Banderas stars as a plastic surgeon obsessed with creating synthetic skin for his deceased wife. This surreal and provocative film highlights Banderas's emotional range and solidifies his status as one of the most recognised Spanish actors. Almodóvar's storytelling of marginalised characters shines, making The Skin I Live In an unforgettable experience. Of the four I've mentioned, this is my favourite one by Almodóvar.
Through the eyes of a young girl named Ofelia, the story unfolds with rich symbolism and deep emotional resonance. As she navigates the horrors of her harsh reality, marked by oppression and brutality, Ofelia stumbles upon a magical world filled with mythical creatures and daunting challenges. The contrast between the grim realities of war and the enchanting yet perilous realm of fantasy creates a powerful narrative. Ofelia's journey leads her to a mysterious labyrinth, where she encounters these fantastical beings and faces various trials. These elements highlight the stark difference between her adventures in this fantasy realm and the harsh life she endures under her stepfather's oppressive regime.
With masterful direction and stunning cinematography, Pan's Labyrinth not only stands as a landmark of Spanish cinema but also as a treasured gem in international film history. Its compelling themes of innocence, sacrifice, and the loss of childhood have resonated with viewers around the globe, making it a film that lingers long after it ends. Del Toro's ability to blend dark fairy tales with poignant historical commentary has set a new standard for storytelling in cinema, ensuring that Pan's Labyrinth will be remembered as a timeless classic.
And that's all for today! Spanish cinema has evolved dramatically over the years, showcasing a remarkable array of talent and creativity. From the pioneering efforts of early filmmakers to the vibrant and diverse narratives of contemporary directors, Spanish films have carved out a significant place in the global cinematic landscape. The films we've explored highlight not just the technical prowess and storytelling capabilities of Spanish filmmakers but also their ability to address universal themes that resonate with audiences worldwide.
Whether it's the heart-wrenching dramas of Alejandro Amenábar, the emotionally rich character studies from Pedro Almodóvar, or the innovative storytelling of Guillermo del Toro, each film offers a unique perspective on the human experience. We just hope that Spanish cinema continues to produce films that provide these same powerful experiences. But for now, let's revisit the ones we've mentioned!
Now we would love to hear about your encounters with Spanish cinema! Which films do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? Do you have any memorable moments from watching these films? We can't wait to read your thoughts in the comments!