The best of Sam Mendes: Five films every movie fan should watch

HQ

Sam Mendes is a director known for his versatile approach to filmmaking, capturing the intricacies of human emotions, social tensions, and historical narratives. His work spans a variety of genres, from intense dramas to epic war stories, all the while maintaining a consistent focus on character depth and visual storytelling. Mendes has a remarkable ability to craft films that are both beautifully shot and emotionally rich, often exploring themes of isolation, disillusionment, and the human condition.

Today we would like to explore Mendes' five best works, ranked from fifth to first, focusing on the themes and messages that make these films enduring and unforgettable. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of Sam Mendes.

5. Revolutionary Road (2008)

Revolutionary Road follows Frank (Leonardo DiCaprio) and April Wheeler (Kate Winslet), a suburban couple in the 1950s whose seemingly perfect life begins to unravel as they struggle with their personal dreams, dissatisfaction, and societal expectations. The film portrays the disillusionment of the American Dream and the frustrations that come with trying to live up to it.

Revolutionary Road is a powerful exploration of marriage, unfulfilled potential, and the cost of chasing an idealised version of life. Mendes, who reunites with DiCaprio and Winslet after Titanic, skilfully navigates the complex emotional terrain of a couple who are suffocated by their own expectations and the pressures of conforming to societal norms. The film's exploration of yearning for something more, only to find that the pursuit often leads to ruin, resonates deeply, especially in its portrayal of the 1950s American suburban ideal. Choosing Revolutionary Road over Jarhead and Away We Go was difficult, as both are notable in their own right, but this film's exploration of the darker side of domestic life and ambition is a standout in Mendes' filmography.

This is an ad:

4. Road to Perdition (2002)

Road to Perdition is a crime drama set during the Great Depression, following Michael Sullivan (Tom Hanks), a hitman working for a corrupt gangster (Paul Newman's character). When his son (Tyler Hoechlin) is accidentally involved in a violent crime, Sullivan embarks on a quest for vengeance and redemption, leading him to question his life of violence.

Road to Perdition is a beautifully shot and emotionally complex exploration of family, loyalty, and the choices that shape our destiny. Mendes creates a film that combines the atmospheric, almost noir-like aesthetics of the Depression era with a heartfelt narrative about a father trying to protect his son from the same fate he's trapped in. The film delves deeply into themes of morality, revenge, and the consequences of living a violent life. Tom Hanks gives a remarkable performance as a man torn between his criminal past and the desire to shield his son from it, making Road to Perdition a compelling and thought-provoking film.

This is an ad:

3. Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015)

Sam Mendes' Skyfall redefined the James Bond franchise by blending high-octane action with a deeply personal narrative. The film sees Bond (Daniel Craig) confronting his past and his vulnerabilities as he battles cyber-terrorist Silva (Javier Bardem), who targets MI6 and its leader, M (Judi Dench). The story explores Bond's relevance in a rapidly evolving world of espionage.

In Spectre, Mendes expands on Bond's journey, revealing the sinister organisation known as Spectre behind many of Bond's past enemies. The film introduces Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) as a personal nemesis, tying together threads from Bond's earlier missions while delving into his past traumas. Mendes brought a fresh emotional depth to the Bond series, transforming 007 into a more introspective and human character. Skyfall explores themes of legacy, loyalty, and mortality, particularly through Bond's bond with M and his struggle to prove his place in a changing world. Meanwhile, Spectre seeks to unify Bond's journey, though its critical reception was more mixed. Still, Mendes' direction elevated Bond from a mere action hero to a layered, introspective character, blending emotional complexity with the franchise's iconic grandeur.

2. 1917 (2019)

1917 is a World War I epic that follows two British soldiers, Lance Corporals Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Schofield (George MacKay), as they race against time to deliver an important message that could save 1,600 men from walking into a deadly trap. The film unfolds in real time, making it appear as though the entire film is one continuous shot.

1917 is a technical marvel, showcasing Mendes' ability to create a deeply immersive cinematic experience. The film explores the horrors of war through the eyes of two young soldiers who are thrust into an impossible mission, embodying the themes of sacrifice, camaraderie, and the futility of war. Mendes' decision to shoot the film in what appears to be a single take adds a layer of intensity and immediacy, making the audience feel as if they are right beside the soldiers every step of the way. The film's themes of bravery, survival, and the human cost of war resonate long after the credits roll. 1917 is a visually stunning, emotionally gripping film that showcases Mendes' remarkable talent for blending narrative and spectacle.

1. American Beauty (1999)

American Beauty follows Lester Burnham (Kevin Spacey), a middle-aged man going through a midlife crisis as he becomes infatuated with his daughter's best friend and begins to re-evaluate his life. Meanwhile, his wife Carolyn (Annette Bening) is obsessed with achieving the perfect suburban life, and their teenage daughter Jane (Thora Birch) is navigating her own set of complicated emotions.

American Beauty remains one of the most impactful films of the late 20th century, delving deep into the dark underbelly of suburban life and the illusions of the American Dream. Mendes' direction, coupled with Alan Ball's script, explores themes of disillusionment, the search for personal freedom, and the emotional struggles hidden behind perfect facades. The film critiques the superficiality of modern life while also examining the yearning for authenticity and emotional connection. Kevin Spacey's performance as Lester is iconic, capturing both the comedic and tragic elements of a man seeking escape from his own personal prison. American Beauty remains a profound commentary on the complexities of modern life and the human condition, making it Mendes' definitive work.

And that's all for today! Sam Mendes' career is marked by his ability to craft compelling stories that explore both the grand and intimate aspects of life, from the horrors of war to the quiet turmoil of suburban disillusionment. His films often deal with personal transformation, the breakdown of societal norms, and the consequences of individual choices. While American Beauty remains his defining masterpiece, 1917 and his James Bond movies showcase his ability to blend technical mastery with deeply emotional storytelling. Ultimately, Sam Mendes has proven time and again that he is a director with a keen understanding of the complexities of human life and the art of visual storytelling.

Now we would love to hear about your experiences with Sam Mendes' work! Which of his films do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? We can't wait to read your thoughts in the comments!