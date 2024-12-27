The best of Ron Howard: Five films every movie fan should watch

HQ

Ron Howard is a director known for his ability to tackle a wide range of genres, from historical dramas to biographical stories, and even thrilling action-adventures. With a career spanning decades, Howard has consistently delivered films that combine strong performances, emotional depth, and meticulous storytelling. Whether directing true-life stories or reinventing beloved franchises, Howard's films resonate for their exploration of human ambition, resilience, and personal growth.

Today we would like to explore Howard's five best works, ranked from fifth to first, focusing on the themes and messages that make these films enduring and unforgettable. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of Ron Howard.

5. The Da Vinci Code Trilogy (2006, 2009, 2016)

The Da Vinci Code follows Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) as he uncovers a series of secret codes hidden in famous works of art. The trail leads him to a centuries-old mystery involving the Catholic Church and a controversial secret that could change history forever.

The Da Vinci Code is a thrilling, puzzle-filled journey that explores themes of faith, history, and the questioning of accepted truths. While the film's plot has been a subject of controversy, particularly among religious groups, it raises interesting questions about the intersection of belief, history, and conspiracy. The dynamic between Tom Hanks' Robert Langdon and Audrey Tautou's cryptic Sophie Neveu adds a layer of intrigue to the film's exploration of power, knowledge, and hidden agendas. Although this film wasn't universally praised by critics, its cultural impact is undeniable, and Tom Hanks' portrayal of Langdon became iconic, leading to the sequels that followed. Choosing The Da Vinci Code over films like Cinderella Man or How the Grinch Stole Christmas was a tough decision, as both of those films are personal favourites, but The Da Vinci Code saga made a significant cultural mark and remains a quintessential part of Howard's career.

4. Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Solo: A Star Wars Story tells the origin story of Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), chronicling his early years as a smuggler before joining the Rebel Alliance and becoming the legendary figure we know from the original Star Wars trilogy. The film also delves into his relationship with Chewbacca and his encounter with the criminal mastermind, Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany).

Solo is an exciting, action-packed adventure that adds depth to one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe. Although the film faced production challenges and mixed reviews, Ron Howard's direction brings an undeniable charm and energy to the story. The film explores themes of loyalty, identity, and self-discovery as Han Solo navigates a world of crime and treachery, ultimately shaping the man who will become a hero. While Solo might not have received the same level of acclaim as other entries in the Star Wars saga, it remains an enjoyable film that enriches the mythology of the series, offering fans a closer look at the origins of one of cinema's most iconic characters.

3. Apollo 13 (1995)

Apollo 13 recounts the true story of the ill-fated 1970 space mission in which astronauts Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Fred Haise (Bill Paxton), and Jack Swigert (Kevin Bacon) must work together with NASA's ground control to survive after their spacecraft suffers severe damage and loses power.

Apollo 13 is a masterclass in storytelling, expertly combining suspense, historical accuracy, and human drama. Ron Howard captures the intensity of the astronauts' struggle for survival and the tireless efforts of the NASA team working to bring them home. The film explores themes of resilience, teamwork, and the ingenuity required to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges. Tom Hanks delivers a strong performance as Jim Lovell, and the film's emotional depth makes it not just a thrilling recount of an extraordinary mission, but a tribute to human perseverance in the face of crisis. Apollo 13 stands as one of Howard's most successful and impactful works, showcasing his ability to direct both large-scale events and intimate, character-driven drama.

2. Rush (2013)

Rush tells the true story of the intense rivalry between Formula 1 drivers James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) and Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl) during the 1976 racing season. The film explores their contrasting personalities and the high-stakes nature of their rivalry, culminating in a dramatic and life-altering race for the championship.

Rush is an exhilarating and compelling exploration of competition, ambition, and the human drive for success. Ron Howard masterfully captures the speed and danger of Formula 1 racing, while also delving into the personal lives of Hunt and Lauda, revealing the emotional costs of their intense rivalry. The film focuses on themes of sacrifice, passion, and the fine line between obsession and self-destruction. Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl give standout performances, with their contrasting portrayals of Hunt and Lauda providing the emotional heart of the film. Rush is a gripping, character-driven drama that underscores the personal toll of high-stakes competition, making it one of Howard's most dynamic and thrilling films.

1. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Beautiful Mind is a biographical drama about John Nash (Russell Crowe), a brilliant but troubled mathematician who struggles with paranoid schizophrenia. The film follows Nash's journey as he grapples with his mental illness, relationships, and the complexities of his academic career.

A Beautiful Mind is a deeply emotional and inspiring story of resilience, genius, and the human spirit. Ron Howard expertly directs the film, blending elements of drama, romance, and psychological thriller to tell the story of John Nash's struggle to distinguish between reality and delusion. The film explores themes of mental illness, love, and the strength it takes to live with a condition that distorts one's perception of the world. Russell Crowe delivers an extraordinary performance as Nash, capturing the nuances of his character's brilliance and vulnerability. A Beautiful Mind is not only a remarkable true story but also a powerful exploration of the triumph of the human spirit over adversity. It remains one of Howard's most poignant and critically acclaimed films.

And that's all for today! Ron Howard's diverse body of work showcases his incredible versatility as a director, with a focus on character-driven stories that explore deep emotional and philosophical themes. While A Beautiful Mind stands as his crowning achievement, films like Rush and Apollo 13 highlight his skill in creating tension and drama in various settings, from the world of motorsports to outer space. Ultimately, Ron Howard continues to be a filmmaker capable of capturing the heart of both grand historical events and intimate personal struggles, making his films resonate across generations.

Now we would love to hear about your experiences with Ron Howard's work! Which of his films do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? We can't wait to read your thoughts in the comments!