The best of Pete Docter: Five films every movie fan should watch

Pete Docter is one of the most influential figures in the world of animation. As a director, writer, and creative leader at Pixar Animation Studios, Docter has helped shape some of the most iconic and emotionally resonant films of the past few decades. Known for his ability to blend humour, heart, and sophisticated themes, Docter's work resonates with audiences of all ages, exploring complex emotions, relationships, and the human experience. His unique storytelling approach and his deep understanding of character-driven narratives have made him one of Pixar's most celebrated talents.

Today we would like to explore Docter's five best works, ranked from fifth to first, focusing on the themes and messages that make these films enduring and unforgettable. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of Pete Docter.

5. His work on major Pixar films

Although Pete Docter has directed only four films, his influence on Pixar extends far beyond that. Docter has been involved in many iconic Pixar movies in key creative roles, such as writing, producing, and shaping the vision of some of the studio's most beloved films. Notably, he was one of the primary writers for Toy Story (1995) and Toy Story 2 (1999), two films that helped define the modern animation era. His work as a writer and creative force also contributed to the creation of WALL-E (2008), a film that stands as one of the most poignant and visually stunning animated features ever made.

Docter's fingerprints are also found in the creative development of films like Ratatouille (2007) and Coco (2017), where he contributed to the storytelling and thematic depth that made these films so impactful. As of 2020, Pete Docter became the Chief Creative Officer at Pixar, overseeing the studio's projects and ensuring that Pixar's legacy of innovative, emotionally rich filmmaking continues.

4. Soul (2020)

Soul follows Joe Gardner, a middle school music teacher and aspiring jazz musician, who unexpectedly finds himself in the afterlife. There, he embarks on a journey with 22, a soul who has never been interested in life on Earth, to discover the true meaning of purpose and passion. The film explores themes of self-discovery, existential purpose, and the beauty of everyday life.

Soul is a profound exploration of life's meaning, the quest for purpose, and the idea that fulfillment comes not just from achieving big dreams, but from embracing the small moments that make life beautiful. Docter, along with his team, crafts a film that explores abstract concepts like the afterlife and the soul, offering an accessible narrative about appreciating the present moment. The film's stunning visuals and jazz-infused soundtrack perfectly complement its philosophical themes, making it an emotionally resonant and thought-provoking experience for viewers of all ages.

3. Inside Out (2015)

Inside Out takes viewers inside the mind of an 11-year-old girl named Riley, whose emotions—Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust—are personified as characters. When Riley's family moves to a new city, her emotions must work together to help her cope with the changes and challenges of growing up.

Inside Out is a ground-breaking exploration of human emotion, showing the complexity of our feelings and how they shape our experiences. Docter delves into themes of emotional growth, the importance of sadness in the healing process, and the transition from childhood to adolescence. The film encourages audiences to embrace all of their emotions, teaching them that even negative feelings have value and contribute to personal growth. With its vivid animation and a creative narrative structure, Inside Out remains one of Pixar's most innovative and emotionally impactful films.

2. Monsters, Inc. (2001)

In Monsters, Inc., the monsters who scare children for a living discover that laughter is a more powerful energy source than fear. When a young girl, Boo, accidentally enters their world, two monsters, Sulley and Mike, must protect her and find a way to get her back to her home.

Monsters, Inc. cleverly tackles themes of fear, innocence, and the power of positivity. At its heart, the film is about the importance of change and progress, challenging the traditional methods of how things are done in favour of more sustainable and compassionate solutions. The shift from scaring children to making them laugh is symbolic of a broader message: that change can lead to something better. Docter, as a director and creative force behind the film, instills it with heart and humour, making it not just an entertaining family movie, but also a commentary on the power of positivity and innovation.

1. Up (2009)

Up tells the heart-warming and adventurous story of Carl Fredricksen, a widowed, elderly man who fulfils his late wife Ellie's dream of traveling to Paradise Falls by tying thousands of balloons to his house. Along the way, he inadvertently takes young Russell, a boy scout, on the adventure. Together, they face challenges, confront Carl's past, and discover the importance of human connection.

Up is one of Pixar's most emotional and universally beloved films. It explores themes of loss, memory, and the importance of moving forward. The opening montage, which poignantly chronicles Carl and Ellie's life together, is one of the most heart-wrenching sequences in animated cinema. Docter's direction allows the film to balance adventure and comedy with deep emotional resonance, making it a powerful reflection on love, loss, and the journey of life. Up teaches us that even after experiencing pain, there is still room for new adventures and connections. It's a testament to the power of storytelling and the emotional depth that animation can achieve.

And that's all for today! Pete Docter's work at Pixar has shaped the landscape of animated filmmaking, blending technical innovation with powerful storytelling. From his direction of Up and Inside Out to his significant contributions to films like Toy Story and WALL-E, Docter's impact on Pixar is profound and lasting. His films explore complex emotions and themes with humour, heart, and insight, making them not only entertaining but also deeply meaningful. As Pixar's Chief Creative Officer, Docter's influence continues to guide the studio, ensuring that future generations will experience the magic of animation through his visionary lens.

