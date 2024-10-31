The best of Orson Welles: Five films every movie fan should watch

HQ

Orson Welles is the epitome of a larger-than-life filmmaker. Known for his boldness, vision, and refusal to play by Hollywood's rules, Welles broke new ground with every film he touched. Whether it was his fearless storytelling or his daring technical innovations, he redefined what cinema could be.

Today, we would like to dive into his top five films, ranked from fifth to first, each reflecting the genius, ambition, and unique flair that made Orson Welles one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of Orson Welles.

5. William Shakespeare and Miguel de Cervantes adaptations

Welles tackled some of the most legendary works in literature—Shakespeare's Macbeth, Othello, and Chimes at Midnight—and even took a swing at adapting Don Quixote by Cervantes. While Don Quixote was never finished, it remains a fascinating example of Welles' relentless ambition and his ability to dive into some of the most complex literary worlds ever created.

These adaptations showcase Welles's brilliance in working with dense, challenging material. He didn't just adapt Shakespeare or Cervantes for the screen; he brought his own inventive twist to each, blending his distinctive style with the original texts. His Don Quixote might be incomplete, but it reflects his unyielding pursuit of artistic vision, even when it seemed impossible. With these films, Welles proved that no story was too epic for his boundless creativity.

4. The Lady from Shanghai (1947)

In The Lady from Shanghai, a sailor (played by Welles himself) becomes entangled in a web of intrigue, deception, and murder, centered around the enigmatic and seductive Elsa Bannister (played by Welles' then-wife, Rita Hayworth).

This film is Welles at his most stylish and noir. The famous funhouse mirror scene is a masterclass in visual storytelling, symbolising the fractured realities and deceit that plague the characters. With its tight narrative, complex characters, and stunning cinematography, The Lady from Shanghai reveals Welles' ability to turn a mystery thriller into something much more—a psychological labyrinth that's as thrilling as it is thought-provoking.

3. The Magnificent Ambersons (1942)

Welles adapted Booth Tarkington's novel to tell the story of a wealthy Midwestern family's fall from grace. Set during the turn of the century, it examines how progress and industrialisation threaten to uproot tradition and old wealth.

Though studio interference famously led to the film being heavily re-edited, The Magnificent Ambersons remains a haunting reflection on change, pride, and the passage of time. Even in its compromised form, the film's emotional depth, rich characters, and Welles's innovative camera work stand out. It's a bittersweet tragedy about what's lost in the name of progress and how wealth can quickly fade into irrelevance—much like Welles himself would experience in his own career.

2. Touch of Evil (1958)

This gritty film noir follows a murder investigation on the U.S.-Mexico border, where corruption, prejudice, and moral ambiguity lurk in every corner. Welles stars as Hank Quinlan, a corrupt police captain whose twisted sense of justice drives the film's tension.

Touch of Evil is not just one of the greatest noir films of all-time—it's Welles' triumphant return to Hollywood after years in the wilderness. The opening scene, a stunning, uninterrupted tracking shot, is a perfect example of Welles's technical mastery. Beyond its thrilling plot, Touch of Evil is a study of morality, power, and corruption. It's a dark, twisted look at the human soul, and Welles captures it with unflinching intensity.

1. Citizen Kane (1941)

What can we say about Citizen Kane that hasn't already been said? Citizen Kane depicts the life of Charles Foster Kane, a media tycoon loosely based on William Randolph Hearst. Told through the eyes of those who knew him, the story unravels as a journalist investigates Kane's last word: "Rosebud".

Often cited as the greatest film ever made, Welles' magnum opus revolutionised filmmaking. Its non-linear structure, use of deep focus, and inventive lighting were ahead of their time, and the story of power, ambition, and loneliness remains just as impactful today. Citizen Kane isn't just about the life of one man; it's about the human condition, our endless desire for control, and the things we lose in the pursuit of greatness.

And that's all for today! Orson Welles was a filmmaker who refused to be confined by tradition or the limits of the industry. From his breathtaking Citizen Kane to his ambitious, unfinished Don Quixote, Welles pushed the boundaries of what cinema could achieve. His films are filled with unforgettable imagery, complex characters, and layers of meaning that keep us coming back, generation-after-generation. Watching Welles is like watching a master at work—one who understood that cinema isn't just entertainment, but a profound way to explore the human experience.

