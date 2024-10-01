The best of Norwegian cinema

HQ

Unlike their Scandinavian neighbours, Sweden and Denmark, Norwegian cinema hasn't had a towering figure like Ingmar Bergman or iconic movements such as Dogma 95. That said, in recent decades, it has undergone a remarkable transformation, significantly improving in quality and gaining international recognition.

In this vibrant landscape, filmmakers such as Joachim Trier are making a real impact with their innovative storytelling and emotionally resonant films. Plus, Norwegian cinema is branching out into more commercial genres, showcasing a creative surge that's taking its films to new heights. As a result, this vibrant variety is captivating audiences around the globe and firmly establishing Norway's presence on the international film stage. In this context, we've selected what we consider to be the five best films in Norwegian cinema. Let's dive in!

5. Max Manus (2008)

You might know Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg from their work on Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which catapulted them into big-budget Hollywood filmmaking and earned them international recognition. However, they were already creating remarkable Norwegian films long before this success. One of these remarkable films is Max Manus, which tells the story of a member of the Norwegian resistance during World War II. The film focuses on his efforts to sabotage the Nazi regime and his personal struggle with the trauma of war. With a blend of action and drama, Max Manus offers an intense look at courage and sacrifice in tough times, establishing Rønning and Sandberg as very talented directors well before their Hollywood breakthrough.

4. Kon-Tiki (2012)

Another film directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg. Featuring Norwegian actors like Pål Sverre Hagen in the lead role, along with actors from other countries, including Swedish actor Gustav Skarsgård as one of the crew members (whom you probably know as Floki), this epic recounts Thor Heyerdahl's 1947 expedition, during which he crossed the Pacific on a wooden raft. The film blends adventure with exploration of profound themes and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, marking it as one of the most iconic works in Norwegian cinema. Interestingly, the film was shot simultaneously in Norwegian and English, with each scene filmed twice. This resulted in two versions of the film: one for the Norwegian market and another for international audiences. Except in some cases, where they used the same takes, adding English audio later. I hope the actors got paid double!

3. Headhunters (2011)

Headhunters is a fantastic adaptation of a book written by Jo Nesbø. This film, directed by Morten Tyldum (who you might know from The Imitation Game), is a thrilling blend of dark comedy that introduces us to Roger Brown, a headhunter who, desperate to maintain his luxurious lifestyle, turns to art theft. His life takes a dramatic turn when he encounters a former soldier with a priceless painting—played by Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, whom you probably recognise as Jaime Lannister. What starts as a clever game quickly spirals into a dangerous web of deception, where nothing is as it seems. With unexpected twists and a dark humor that challenges conventions, Headhunters has become a must-watch in Norwegian cinema, showcasing Tyldum's exceptional talent for crafting intricate plots and memorable characters.

2. Oslo, 31. August (2011)

Joachim Trier brings us an intimate work that follows Anders, a man who, after leaving rehab, spends a day in Oslo confronting his struggles with addiction. The film dives deep into his emotional void and quest for redemption, all told through a sensitive, contemplative narrative style. As Anders reconnects with old friends and family, the cracks in his relationships and the weight of his past are revealed. This film also marks the first collaboration between Trier and Renate Reinsve, whose performance adds a moving authenticity. Trier offers a reflection on the human condition, loneliness, and hope, inviting viewers to accompany Anders on his search for meaning and purpose. The dynamic between the characters highlights that, while the path to redemption can be solitary, human connections are essential in that journey.

1. The Worst Person in the World (2021)

Another one from Joachim Trier. Here, we explore modern life through Julie, a young woman navigating her relationships and seeking her identity in Oslo. This dramedy addresses themes of love, anxiety, and self-discovery with sensitivity and a fresh tone. Renate Reinsve's performance is nothing short of sublime, and it's no wonder the film resonated so well at international festivals, earning Oscar nominations. Want to hear something fascinating? Before the film, Renate was ready to leave acting to pursue carpentry. Just one day after making that decision, Joachim Trier reached out to her about a new project. Using their previous conversations as a foundation, Trier developed the script for The Worst Person in the World with the intention of making her the lead. Talk about fate!

And that's all for today! Unlike its Scandinavian neighbors, Norwegian cinema doesn't have a historical figure as iconic as Bergman, nor does it boast movements as well-known as Dogma 95. However, in recent decades, it has grown significantly in both quality and international presence, thanks to films, directors, and actors like the ones we just mentioned. Norway is steadily making its mark on the global stage, and who knows? Its cinema might keep surprising us in the years to come.

