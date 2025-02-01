The best of Mamoru Hosoda: Five films every movie fan should watch

HQ

Mamoru Hosoda is one of the most celebrated directors in contemporary Japanese animation, known for his ability to craft deeply emotional, visually stunning, and thought-provoking films. His works often explore themes of family, identity, and the impact of technology on human relationships, all while presenting unique and imaginative worlds. Hosoda's films have earned critical acclaim not only for their storytelling but also for their beautiful animation and ability to resonate with audiences of all ages.

Today we would like to explore Hosoda's five best works, ranked from fifth to first, focusing on the themes and messages that make these films enduring and unforgettable. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of Mamoru Hosoda.

5. Mirai (2018) & Belle (2021)

Mirai follows the story of Kun, a young boy struggling with the arrival of his new baby sister, Mirai. As Kun struggles with his feelings of jealousy and displacement, he embarks on a magical journey through time, meeting different versions of his family members, including an adult version of Mirai. Meanwhile, Belle is a modern reimagining of Beauty and the Beast, set in the virtual world of "U," where a shy teenage girl named Suzu transforms into her virtual persona, Belle. As she becomes an online sensation, she encounters a mysterious and troubled "beast" who leads her on a journey of self-discovery, friendship, and healing.

It's difficult to choose between these two films, as both tackle important themes in Hosoda's signature style. Mirai explores the complexities of family dynamics, childhood jealousy, and personal growth, while Belle delves into the effects of the internet and virtual realities on our self-identity and relationships. Both films show Hosoda's ability to balance emotional depth with visually captivating worlds, creating stories that speak to both the heart and mind. Mirai emphasizes family connections and personal development, while Belle reflects on self-expression, empathy, and the potential for healing in the digital age.

4. The Boy and the Beast (2015)

The Boy and the Beast follows Ren, a troubled orphan boy who stumbles into a fantastical world inhabited by anthropomorphic beasts. He is taken in by Kumatetsu, a rough but wise beast warrior, who trains him to become strong both physically and emotionally. Together, they face challenges that help them discover their own identities and the bonds of family.

The Boy and the Beast is a heart-warming story of mentorship, growth, and the power of unlikely families. The relationship between Ren and Kumatetsu mirrors the traditional master-student dynamic, but it is also a deeply emotional exploration of fatherhood, belonging, and personal transformation. Through their journey, Hosoda teaches the importance of finding one's own path and the value of the relationships we build along the way. The film's beautiful animation and action-packed sequences are complemented by its emotionally resonant themes, making it a standout in Hosoda's filmography.

3. Summer Wars (2009)

Summer Wars centers around Kenji, a math genius who is invited to spend the summer with Natsuki and her large family at their rural home. When an AI program goes rogue and begins threatening the world, Kenji, Natsuki, and the entire family must band together to prevent global catastrophe in the virtual world of OZ.

Summer Wars blends the fantastical and the everyday, highlighting the power of family and community in the face of global challenges. The film explores the intersection of the virtual and real worlds, raising questions about technology, identity, and our interconnectedness. Hosoda uses the plot's high-stakes action to emphasize the importance of unity, loyalty, and resilience, illustrating how working together can overcome even the most daunting of challenges. The film's rich animation and well-developed characters create a thrilling yet heart-warming experience.

2. Wolf Children (2012)

Wolf Children follows the story of Hana, a young woman who falls in love with a man who can transform into a wolf. After his tragic death, Hana is left to raise their two children, Yuki and Ame, who also have the ability to transform into wolves. The film explores Hana's journey of raising her children, helping them navigate their dual nature and find their place in the world.

Wolf Children is a poignant and emotionally rich exploration of motherhood, identity, and the struggle between personal desires and family responsibilities. The film beautifully captures the complexities of raising children and the sacrifices parents make for their children's well-being. Through the journey of Yuki and Ame, Hosoda highlights the theme of self-discovery and the importance of embracing one's true nature. The film's stunning animation, paired with its deep emotional resonance, makes Wolf Children one of Hosoda's most beloved works.

1. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006)

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time follows Makoto, a high school student who gains the ability to leap through time. At first, she uses her newfound power for small personal gains, but soon she realises that her actions have unintended consequences on the lives of those around her, leading her to reflect on the complexities of time, relationships, and personal responsibility.

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time is a beautifully crafted coming-of-age story that explores the consequences of time travel on personal choices and relationships. Hosoda masterfully combines elements of sci-fi with universal themes of growth, love, and regret. The film reflects on the fleeting nature of time and the importance of living fully in the present, as well as the inevitability of change. With its heartfelt story and relatable characters, it remains one of Hosoda's finest achievements, showcasing his talent for blending emotional depth with imaginative storytelling.

And that's all for today! Mamoru Hosoda is a director who consistently explores the intricacies of human emotions and relationships through fantastical, imaginative worlds. Whether it's the emotional weight of Wolf Children, the technological reflections of Summer Wars, or the profound coming-of-age tale in The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Hosoda's films resonate deeply with audiences. His unique ability to weave emotional depth into beautifully animated stories makes him one of the most respected voices in modern animation. Whether exploring themes of family, identity, or the passage of time, Hosoda's works leave a lasting impact on anyone who experiences them.

Now we would love to hear about your experiences with Mamoru Hosoda's work! Which of his films do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? We can't wait to read your thoughts in the comments!