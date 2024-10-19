The best of Makoto Shinkai: Five films every movie fan should watch

HQ

Makoto Shinkai, born in 1973 in Nagano, Japan, has established himself as one of the most influential and celebrated filmmakers in contemporary animation. His works often explore themes of love, distance, and the passage of time, all beautifully rendered through breath-taking visuals and emotionally resonant narratives. With a unique ability to blend the mundane with the fantastical, Shinkai captures the complexities of human emotions, inviting us to reflect on our connections with others and the world around us. His films resonate with audiences worldwide, establishing him as a leading voice in the realm of animated storytelling.

In this article, we will explore five of Makoto Shinkai's most notable films, ranked from fifth to first, highlighting their unique stories and the profound messages they convey. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of Makoto Shinkai.

5. The Garden of Words (2013)

The Garden of Words follows Takao, a 15-year-old aspiring shoemaker, who skips school on rainy mornings to sketch in a serene garden in Tokyo. There, he meets Yukari, a mysterious older woman, and the two strike up an unlikely friendship that blossoms amidst the backdrop of rain-soaked tranquility.

This film beautifully captures the themes of isolation, longing, and the intricacies of human connection. Through their conversations and shared moments, Takao and Yukari explore their individual struggles and desires, revealing how unexpected relationships can profoundly impact our lives. Shinkai's stunning visuals and delicate storytelling create an atmosphere of introspection, making The Garden of Words a poignant exploration of love, vulnerability, and the beauty of fleeting moments.

4. 5 Centimeters per Second (2007)

5 Centimeters per Second tells the story of Takaki, a young man navigating the trials of life and love through three interconnected segments. The film chronicles his relationships, from childhood crushes to the complexities of adult responsibilities, emphasizing how distance—both physical and emotional—affects our connections with others.

This film poignantly illustrates the passage of time and the impact of unfulfilled love. Shinkai explores the themes of nostalgia and the bittersweet nature of memories, portraying how life's circumstances can separate people and alter their paths. The film's stunning animation, coupled with its melancholic narrative, serves as a meditation on the struggles of maintaining connections in an increasingly disconnected world.

3. Suzume (2022)

In Suzume, 17-year-old Suzume sets off on a modern adventure when she meets a mysterious young man who is tasked with closing doors that unleash disasters across Japan. Together, they embark on a journey that takes them to various locations, confronting challenges and uncovering the truth behind the doors.

This film combines elements of action and fantasy, exploring themes of responsibility, growth, and the power of human connection. As Suzume navigates her adventure, she learns about her own strengths and the importance of facing challenges head-on. Shinkai's vibrant animation and heartfelt storytelling is sublime, capturing the spirit of resilience and the significance of interpersonal bonds in the face of adversity.

2. Weathering with You (2019)

Set against a backdrop of relentless rain, Weathering with You follows high-school boy Hodaka Morishima, who flees his troubled rural home for Tokyo. There, he meets Hina, an orphan girl with the extraordinary ability to manipulate the weather. As they forge a deep bond, they face the consequences of Hina's powers in a world plagued by climate anomalies.

This film masterfully intertwines themes of love and sacrifice with environmental commentary, highlighting the impact of climate change on individual lives. As Hodaka and Hina navigate their relationship, the film explores the tension between personal desires and broader societal responsibilities. Shinkai's stunning visuals and emotional depth create a very powerful narrative, urging us to reflect on our connection to nature and each other.

1. Your Name (2016)

What's Your Name? In Your Name, two teenagers, Taki and Mitsuha, discover they share a profound, magical connection when they inexplicably swap bodies. As they navigate their new realities and experience life from each other's perspectives, they form a deep bond. Complications arise when they decide to meet in person, leading to a race against time to prevent a catastrophe.

This ground-breaking film explores themes of identity, connection, and the impact of fate on our lives. Shinkai beautifully conveys the emotional weight of love and longing, emphasizing the idea that people are often connected in ways they do not fully understand. The stunning animation, combined with a gripping narrative, makes Your Name a cinematic phenomenon that has few equals in the genre. And its exploration of how relationships transcend time and space elevates it to a profound reflection on the human experience.

And that's all for today! Makoto Shinkai's films resonate with us on multiple levels, blending stunning visuals with deeply emotional narratives. His exploration of love, distance, and the impact of time creates a rich tapestry of storytelling that captures the essence of the human experience. From the introspective beauty of The Garden of Words to the epic adventure of Your Name, Shinkai's works invite us to reflect on our connections with others and the world around us. As he continues to evolve as a filmmaker, Shinkai remains a vital force in modern animation, captivating us with his unique vision and heartfelt storytelling.

Now we would love to hear about your experiences with Makoto Shinkai's work! Which of his films do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? Do you have any memorable moments from his films? We can't wait to read your thoughts in the comments!