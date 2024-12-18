The best of Luc Besson: Five films every movie fan should watch

HQ

Luc Besson is a director whose name has become synonymous with visually striking, genre-defining films that often blend high-octane action with deep emotional undertones. Known for his bold, cinematic style, Besson has crafted some of the most memorable films of the past few decades, spanning a wide range of genres from action thrillers to fantastical sci-fi adventures. Whether creating dark, complex characters or building immersive, fantastical worlds, Besson's films are always marked by their distinctive visual flair, fast-paced narratives, and exploration of human emotion and identity.

Today we would like to explore Besson's five best works, ranked from fifth to first, focusing on the themes and messages that make these films enduring and unforgettable. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of Luc Besson.

5. Arthur and the Invisibles (2006)

Arthur and the Invisibles is a family-friendly animated film that tells the story of Arthur, a young boy who embarks on a magical adventure to save his family's home. After discovering a hidden world of tiny creatures, Arthur must team up with them to retrieve a treasure that could save his home from being destroyed.

While Arthur and the Invisibles was heavily criticised by critics for its uneven storytelling and inconsistent animation, it holds a special place for many viewers, especially those who encountered it as children. The film mixes fantasy, adventure, and heartwarming moments, exploring themes of courage, friendship, and the importance of protecting one's home and loved ones. Despite its mixed reception, the film remains a nostalgic favorite for some, especially as it marked a unique moment in Besson's career. For me, it was the first film I remember seeing in the cinema as a child, and the sense of wonder and imagination it sparked continues to resonate. Though it may not stand out as one of Besson's best-received works, Arthur and the Invisibles represents a charming and whimsical entry into his filmography.

4. La Femme Nikita (1990)

La Femme Nikita tells the story of Nikita (Anne Parillaud), a young woman who is convicted of a crime and sent to prison, where she is secretly recruited by a government agency to become an elite assassin. As she undergoes rigorous training and adapts to her new life, Nikita must navigate the complexities of her dual existence, balancing her deadly profession with her desire for a normal life.

La Femme Nikita is a gritty and stylish film that explores themes of transformation, identity, and redemption. Besson takes the traditional spy thriller and infuses it with emotional depth, showing how the protagonist's past and inner struggles constantly shape her present. The film delves into the nature of violence, offering a nuanced portrait of a woman who becomes an instrument of death but struggles to retain her humanity. Besson's direction keeps the tension high while also focusing on the psychological development of Nikita, making it a standout in the action-thriller genre and a precursor to many similar films about female assassins. It remains one of Besson's most influential works.

3. Lucy (2014)

Lucy stars Scarlett Johansson as a young woman who, after being forced to smuggle drugs in her stomach, gains superhuman abilities when the drugs leak into her system. As her brain capacity expands, she starts to experience heightened intelligence, strength, and psychic abilities, leading her to confront both the limits of human potential and her own mortality.

Lucy is a fast-paced, mind-bending sci-fi thriller that explores the untapped potential of the human brain, a concept that Besson takes to an extreme. The film delves into ideas about human evolution, consciousness, and transcendence, pushing the boundaries of action filmmaking by combining cerebral concepts with high-stakes action sequences. While the film's scientific accuracy has been widely debated, Lucy remains an intriguing exploration of how knowledge and power can radically alter a person's understanding of the world and their place in it. With Scarlett Johansson's dynamic performance and Besson's signature visual style, Lucy is an ambitious and visually stunning entry into the sci-fi genre, with a central idea that sticks with viewers long after the film ends.

2. The Fifth Element (1997)

The Fifth Element is a visually stunning sci-fi adventure set in a futuristic world where a cab driver, Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis), becomes entangled in a mission to save the universe. With the help of Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), a mysterious woman who embodies the "fifth element," they must prevent an ancient evil from destroying all of existence.

The Fifth Element is a wild, colourful, and imaginative film that combines action, humour, romance, and spectacle. Besson creates a world that is both bizarre and beautiful, filled with quirky characters, futuristic technology, and eye-popping visuals. At its core, the film explores the concept of balance and unity—embodied by the fifth element, love—necessary to save the universe from destruction. While the film's outlandish style and characters might initially seem overwhelming, it is this very eccentricity that makes it a cult classic. The Fifth Element is both an action-packed adventure and a philosophical exploration of human connection and how the power of love can overcome darkness. Its unique blend of genres and visual inventiveness has made it a timeless favourite in sci-fi cinema.

1. Léon: The Professional (1994)

Léon: The Professional follows Léon (Jean Reno), a hitman who forms an unlikely bond with Mathilda (Natalie Portman), a 12-year-old girl whose family is murdered by corrupt DEA agents. As Léon takes Mathilda under his wing and trains her in the ways of assassination, they both develop a deep emotional connection that challenges their understanding of love, loyalty, and morality.

Léon: The Professional is a powerful and emotionally resonant film that explores the complexities of human relationships, particularly the bond between Léon and Mathilda. Besson expertly blends elements of action, drama, and thriller genres to create a film that is both heart-wrenching and thrilling. The film is a meditation on innocence, vengeance, and the moral gray areas that define the human experience. What makes Léon so captivating is the way it juxtaposes violence with tenderness, particularly in the unlikely but deeply moving mentor-student relationship at its core. Jean Reno's subdued performance as the lonely hitman and Natalie Portman's breakout role as the determined Mathilda create a dynamic that lingers long after the credits roll. Léon remains one of Besson's most iconic works and a landmark in action cinema, known for its emotional depth and unforgettable characters.

And that's all for today! Luc Besson's filmography is a diverse and visually stunning collection of films that showcase his unique ability to blend action, drama, and fantasy with deep emotional storytelling. From the intense, morally complex world of Léon: The Professional to the colourful, larger-than-life sci-fi spectacle of The Fifth Element, Besson has continually pushed the boundaries of genre and filmmaking. Ultimately, Luc Besson's legacy is defined by his bold creativity, his ability to craft unforgettable characters, and his unique vision that has influenced filmmakers across the globe.

Now we would love to hear about your experiences with Luc Besson's work! Which of his films do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? We can't wait to read your thoughts in the comments!