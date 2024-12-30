The best of John McTiernan: Five films every movie fan should watch

HQ

John McTiernan is widely regarded as one of the greatest directors of action films, particularly known for his ability to balance thrilling sequences with compelling characters and tight storytelling. McTiernan's films often combine high-stakes action with a strong sense of suspense and drama, making them stand out in a genre that is often criticised for lacking depth. His impact on Hollywood action cinema is undeniable, and he has left a legacy of films that are iconic in their genre.

Today we would like to explore McTiernan's five best works, ranked from fifth to first, focusing on the themes and messages that make these films enduring and unforgettable. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of John McTiernan.

5. Last Action Hero (1993)

Last Action Hero is a meta-action film about a young movie-obsessed boy named Danny Madigan (Austin O'Brien) who is transported into the world of his favourite action hero, Jack Slater (Arnold Schwarzenegger). As Danny tries to convince Slater that the world around them is a movie, they face off against real-life villains who threaten to destroy everything.

Last Action Hero is a unique and self-aware take on the action genre, blending humour, satire, and high-octane action in a way that had never been seen before. McTiernan takes a conventional action film and turns it on its head by introducing a fictional character who is fully aware of the rules of action movie tropes. The film cleverly explores themes of escapism, the power of cinema, and the intersection between fiction and reality. While Last Action Hero underperformed at the box office, it has since become a cult classic, admired for its boldness and its deconstruction of the action genre. McTiernan's direction ensured that the film maintained a sense of action-packed excitement while embracing its playful, meta-commentary on the genre.

4. The Hunt for Red October (1990)

The Hunt for Red October is a tense political thriller based on the novel by Tom Clancy, following a Soviet submarine captain, Marko Ramius (Sean Connery), who defects to the United States with a nuclear submarine. CIA analyst Jack Ryan (Alec Baldwin) must figure out Ramius' intentions and prevent an international crisis as tensions rise between the superpowers.

The Hunt for Red October is a masterclass in suspense, with McTiernan delivering a tight, cerebral thriller that moves at a steady pace. The film is driven by McTiernan's ability to create tension in confined spaces, particularly the submarine setting, and the ever-present fear of a potential nuclear war. It explores themes of loyalty, trust, and the complex political dynamics of the Cold War, as well as the personal conflicts within the characters. Sean Connery's commanding performance as Ramius, combined with Alec Baldwin's portrayal of Jack Ryan, elevates the material, making The Hunt for Red October one of the best political thrillers of its time. McTiernan's direction ensures that the film never loses its sense of urgency while also offering thoughtful commentary on the political landscape of the era.

3. Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)

Die Hard with a Vengeance is the third installment in the Die Hard series, where New York City cop John McClane (Bruce Willis) teams up with a reluctant civilian, Zeus Carver (Samuel L. Jackson), to stop a terrorist mastermind (Jeremy Irons) from wreaking havoc on the city. The film follows a series of puzzles and threats set up by the villain, forcing McClane and Carver to work together to save the city.

Die Hard with a Vengeance stands out in the Die Hard franchise for its high energy and unique dynamic between Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson. The film combines the intensity of its action sequences with sharp humour and clever dialogue. McTiernan's direction expertly balances the thrilling moments with the emotional development of the characters, particularly the evolving relationship between McClane and Carver, who go from reluctant partners to trusted allies. The film explores themes of redemption, friendship, and trust, while also maintaining the action-packed spectacle the series is known for. Although the film deviates somewhat from the original's premise, it still manages to capture the essence of what made Die Hard a cultural phenomenon, proving McTiernan's mastery at crafting both action and character.

2. Predator (1987)

Predator is a science fiction action thriller where a team of elite commandos, led by Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger), is sent into a Central American jungle to rescue hostages. However, they soon discover they are being hunted by an alien creature with advanced technology, known as the Predator, who kills them off one-by-one.

Predator is one of the definitive action films of the 1980s, blending intense action with horror and sci-fi elements. McTiernan uses the jungle setting to create a sense of isolation and dread, as the characters become increasingly aware that they are being hunted by a superior force. The film explores themes of survival, masculinity, and the primal instincts that come to the surface when faced with an unstoppable enemy. The Predator itself has become one of the most iconic movie monsters, and Arnold Schwarzenegger's role as the leader of the group remains a standout in his career. McTiernan's ability to build tension and suspense, alongside the high-octane action sequences, makes Predator a timeless classic that continues to influence action films to this day.

1. Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard is the quintessential action film, following off-duty cop John McClane (Bruce Willis) as he fights to save a Los Angeles skyscraper from a group of terrorists led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman). What starts as a hostage situation quickly escalates into a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, with McClane using his wit and resourcefulness to thwart the terrorists' plans.

Die Hard is a genre-defining film that redefined what an action movie could be. McTiernan's direction balances relentless action with sharp wit and engaging character development, making John McClane not just a hero but a relatable, vulnerable figure. The film explores themes of personal redemption, heroism, and overcoming adversity, with McClane's struggle to save his wife and the hostages mirroring his own journey of reconciling with his past. The iconic performances of Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman, along with the film's tense pacing and thrilling set pieces, make Die Hard not only a great action film but a cultural touchstone. It remains, in many ways, the standard by which all action films are judged, and its legacy has only grown over the years.

And that's all for today! John McTiernan's filmography is packed with unforgettable action films that have shaped the genre for generations. While Die Hard remains his crowning achievement, these five films show his ability to blend action with elements of suspense, sci-fi, and political intrigue. Ultimately, McTiernan's legacy as a director is cemented by his ability to craft high-stakes thrillers that combine smart storytelling, memorable characters, and heart-pounding action sequences—qualities that continue to inspire filmmakers today.

