The best of John Lasseter: Five films every movie fan should watch

John Lasseter is a name synonymous with the rise of modern animation. As a key figure in Pixar Animation Studios, Lasseter not only helped bring computer-generated animation into the mainstream but also redefined the storytelling potential of the medium. With a unique ability to balance technical innovation and emotionally resonant narratives, his films have become timeless classics. Lasseter's career has been marked by a commitment to character-driven stories, a deep appreciation for detail, and a belief that animation can speak to audiences of all ages.

Today we would like to explore Lasseter's five best works, ranked from fifth to first, focusing on the themes and messages that make these films enduring and unforgettable. So let's not waste any more time. Here's what we consider to be the best of John Lasseter.

5. A Bug's Life (1998)

A Bug's Life follows Flik, an inventive but clumsy ant who seeks to save his colony from the tyranny of a gang of grasshoppers led by the menacing Hopper. In his quest, Flik mistakenly recruits a group of circus bugs, believing they are warriors. Together, they devise a plan to outwit the grasshoppers and reclaim the colony's independence.

A Bug's Life is a story about individuality, teamwork, and the courage to stand up to oppression. Through Flik's journey, Lasseter explores themes of creativity and perseverance, showing how even the smallest individuals can make a big impact when they embrace their unique talents. The film's vibrant animation and memorable characters, from the lovable circus bugs to the menacing Hopper, make it a delightful adventure with a universal message about bravery and unity.

4. Cars 2 (2011)

In this high-octane sequel, Lightning McQueen and Mater are drawn into an international spy mission. As Lightning competes in a global racing competition, Mater inadvertently becomes entangled in a web of espionage, leading to comedic misunderstandings and thrilling adventures across various countries.

While Cars 2 is often regarded as one of Pixar's more polarising films, it carries a heartfelt message about friendship, loyalty, and embracing one's true self. Mater's journey highlights the value of staying authentic in a world that often demands conformity. The film's emphasis on humour, combined with its dazzling globe-trotting visuals, offers a fun and light-hearted take on the Cars universe while still delivering a message about staying true to who you are.

3. Cars (2006)

Cars follows the journey of Lightning McQueen, a cocky young racecar who, after getting stranded in the forgotten town of Radiator Springs, learns valuable lessons about humility, community, and what it means to truly win in life. Guided by the wisdom of Doc Hudson and the kindness of the town's residents, Lightning undergoes a transformation that reshapes his perspective on success.

Cars is a heartfelt meditation on the importance of slowing down and appreciating life's simple pleasures. Lasseter imbues the film with a nostalgic love for small-town America and the values of community and connection. Lightning's character arc—from selfish ambition to genuine camaraderie—serves as a reminder that true happiness comes not from trophies, but from the relationships and memories we build along the way. With stunning animation and a cast of memorable characters, Cars is a visually rich and emotionally touching story.

2. Toy Story 2 (1999)

In this sequel, Woody is stolen by a greedy toy collector and learns about his past as part of a famous television show. As Buzz and the gang embark on a daring rescue mission, Woody grapples with the choice between staying with Andy or joining a museum exhibit that would immortalise him as a collector's item.

Toy Story 2 expands on the themes of friendship and loyalty from the first film, adding layers of complexity about purpose and legacy. Woody's internal conflict highlights the universal fear of being forgotten and the desire to leave a lasting mark. The film's heartfelt exploration of identity and belonging resonates deeply with audiences of all ages, while its humour, action, and emotional stakes make it a sequel that equals, if not surpasses, the original.

1. Toy Story (1995)

The groundbreaking first feature-length computer-animated film, Toy Story follows the rivalry and eventual friendship between Woody, a cowboy doll, and Buzz Lightyear, a space ranger action figure. As the two compete for the affection of their owner, Andy, they embark on an adventure that teaches them the value of teamwork and understanding.

Toy Story is a timeless tale about friendship, acceptance, and finding one's place in a changing world. Lasseter's storytelling combines humour, adventure, and emotional depth, making it a landmark achievement in animation. The film's exploration of jealousy, insecurity, and the importance of unity reflects universal human experiences, resonating with both children and adults. Beyond its narrative brilliance, Toy Story revolutionised the animation industry, proving that computer-generated films could deliver stories as rich and compelling as traditional animation.

And that's all for today! John Lasseter's films are more than just animated adventures—they are heartfelt stories that connect deeply with audiences of all ages. Through precedent-setting technology and timeless themes, Lasseter redefined what animation could achieve, leaving an indelible mark on the medium. From the ground-breaking Toy Story to the visually stunning Cars, his films continue to inspire, entertain, and remind us of the enduring power of storytelling.

Now we would love to hear about your experiences with John Lasseter's work! Which of his films do you consider the best? Would you rearrange the list or add any others? We can't wait to read your thoughts in the comments!